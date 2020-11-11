Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Veterans Day Ceremony - Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
‘HONORING OUR WARRIORS’ A VIRTUAL VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION
Presented by Wounded Warrior Project
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
101st Annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade (Leavenworth, KS)
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Scouting Salute to Service Members and their Families
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Oldsmar Veterans Day Celebration
Virtual Event
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Armed Services Salute
Virtual Event
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Oak Bluffs Veterans Day Ceremony
Martha's Vineyard, MA - Veterans Only
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
National Day Observance
Online Event
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Lejeune Memorial Gardens Guided Tours & Veterans Walk of Honor
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - Green, OH
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET