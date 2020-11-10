Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Sweet Treats for Vets - Auburn, WA
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Hampton VA Medical Center Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony
11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Coffee With a Vet - Eagle, ID
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Victory Walk 2020
From the Myrtle Beach Vet Center to Patriots Point, Charleston, SC
Wednesday, Nov 11, 3:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Tennessee, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Tennessee Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Veterans in Business Virtual Forum
Virtual Event
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Veteran Entrepreneurship Virtual Conference
#VetBiz
Friday, Nov 13, 3:30 p.m. ET
Virtual Coffee House - What is Happening in the Midwest
Online Event
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Virtual Veterans Museum Showcase - Auburn, WA
1:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Veterans Tribute Program - Auburn, WA
Virtual program will be showcased on Auburn's social media outlets.
9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET