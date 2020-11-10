 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Sweet Treats for Vets - Auburn, WA

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Hampton VA Medical Center Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Coffee With a Vet - Eagle, ID

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Victory Walk 2020

From the Myrtle Beach Vet Center to Patriots Point, Charleston, SC

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 6:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 11, 3:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Tennessee, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Tennessee Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Veterans in Business Virtual Forum

Virtual Event

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Veteran Entrepreneurship Virtual Conference

#VetBiz

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020 9:00 a.m. –
Friday, Nov 13, 3:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - What is Happening in the Midwest

Online Event

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Museum Showcase - Auburn, WA

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
1:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Tribute Program - Auburn, WA

Virtual program will be showcased on Auburn's social media outlets.

When
Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET
Prev
88 89 90
Next