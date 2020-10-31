Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Feeding Independence DC
Support Veteran families with emergent needs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in California, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for California Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Wisconsin, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wisconsin Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect Employer Session: Windstream Communications
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: Veterans Benefits Performance and Results for FY 2020, Fourth Quarter
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Experience 2020: A Virtual Military and Veteran Resource and Benefits Event (Minnesota)
Experience 2020 is a rallying event for all MN military connected
10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Virginia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Impacts and Responses in Disaster and Hazard Readiness
Impacts from several vantage points—social and emotional, family and community, agricultural and environment, and housing and food security.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence (Nationwide)
Please join us for a tele-townhall event nationwide for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
VHA Innovation Experience
Discover Veteran Health Care Innovation Through the VHA Innovation Experience Virtual Event
Thursday, Oct 29, 11:00 p.m. ET