Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Feeding Independence DC

Support Veteran families with emergent needs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When
Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in California, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for California Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Wisconsin, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wisconsin Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect Employer Session: Windstream Communications

When
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: Veterans Benefits Performance and Results for FY 2020, Fourth Quarter

When
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Experience 2020: A Virtual Military and Veteran Resource and Benefits Event (Minnesota)

Experience 2020 is a rallying event for all MN military connected

When
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Virginia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Impacts and Responses in Disaster and Hazard Readiness

Impacts from several vantage points—social and emotional, family and community, agricultural and environment, and housing and food security.

When
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence (Nationwide)

Please join us for a tele-townhall event nationwide for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

VHA Innovation Experience

Discover Veteran Health Care Innovation Through the VHA Innovation Experience Virtual Event

When
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020 1:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Oct 29, 11:00 p.m. ET
