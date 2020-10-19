Past events

 Skip to Content

5th Annual National Virtual Convening, Caregivers at the Forefront

When
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Maine, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Maine Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Texas, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Texas Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Reasonable Accommodations

Understanding how and when to request a reasonable accommodation.

When
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

State of Veteran Customer Experience Summit with Community and VSO Partners

When
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Why Michigan for Transitioning Service Members: LIVE

When
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: How to Choose a Major

Tips to choose a major

When
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Nestlé

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
