Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
5th Annual National Virtual Convening, Caregivers at the Forefront
1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Maine, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Maine Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Texas, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Texas Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: Reasonable Accommodations
Understanding how and when to request a reasonable accommodation.
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
State of Veteran Customer Experience Summit with Community and VSO Partners
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Why Michigan for Transitioning Service Members: LIVE
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: How to Choose a Major
Tips to choose a major
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Nestlé
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET