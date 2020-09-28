Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live in Kansas, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kansas Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
World’s Largest Pet Walk
September 26 event encourages Veterans to get moving with furry friends
2:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live featuring the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) as our special guests.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Mars
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Kellogg's Veteran Virtual Career Fair
Veteran Virtual Career Fair
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”
"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Toast To Our Troops
TTOT, Toast To Our Troops, Military, Veterans, Caregivers
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Connecting Women Veterans to their Benefits
We will share information on benefits and services, emphasizing on women Veterans.
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Candid Conversations: The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID
Addressing the national mental health crisis in the age of COVID
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Woman Veteran Series: Women’s Reproductive and Whole Health Resources
Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET