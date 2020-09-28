 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in Kansas, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kansas Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Sep 28, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

World’s Largest Pet Walk

September 26 event encourages Veterans to get moving with furry friends

When
Saturday, Sep 26, 2020
2:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live featuring the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) as our special guests.

When
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Mars

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Kellogg's Veteran Virtual Career Fair

Veteran Virtual Career Fair

When
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”

"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton

When
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Toast To Our Troops

TTOT, Toast To Our Troops, Military, Veterans, Caregivers

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Connecting Women Veterans to their Benefits

We will share information on benefits and services, emphasizing on women Veterans.

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Candid Conversations: The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID

Addressing the national mental health crisis in the age of COVID

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Woman Veteran Series: Women’s Reproductive and Whole Health Resources

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Prev
98 99 100
Next