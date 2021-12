The Sports4Vets Throwdown is an adaptive fitness competition that empowers

Veterans of all ability levels and age to improve and showcase their fitness and live

healthier lives. All Veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible to participate.

Registration is open from Dec. 15, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, and is limited to the first 500

Veterans. The Sports4Vets Throwdown runs Jan. 12-31, 2022.