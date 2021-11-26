Sunken Roads Theatrical Screening

Don McCarthy was 20 years old on D-Day, when his infantry division landed on Omaha Beach. Don and other Veterans who survived D-Day will someday soon have passed into memory and legend. This realization inspires 20-year-old filmmaker Charlotte Juergens to join Don and seven other D-day Vets on on a journey to France - a commemorative pilgrimage to Omaha Beach for the 70th anniversary of the invasion.