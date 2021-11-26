Sunken Roads Theatrical Screening
Presented by Siskel Film Center
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. EST
- Where
-
164 N State Street
Chicago , IL
- Cost
- Free
Don McCarthy was 20 years old on D-Day, when his infantry division landed on Omaha Beach. Don and other Veterans who survived D-Day will someday soon have passed into memory and legend. This realization inspires 20-year-old filmmaker Charlotte Juergens to join Don and seven other D-day Vets on on a journey to France - a commemorative pilgrimage to Omaha Beach for the 70th anniversary of the invasion.