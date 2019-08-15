Outreach materials
Use our outreach materials to help Veterans manage their journey with VA and learn about their benefits.
General benefits information
VA disability compensation
Greg encourages other Veterans to apply for disability compensation.
General benefits information
VA provides diverse benefits
VA provides disability benefits, employment help, health care, and more.
Housing assistance
VA has generous housing assistance
VA's home loans and housing grants help Veterans find homes.
Family member benefits
Veterans' families can get benefits
Spouses, children, and parents of Veterans are eligible for varied VA benefits.
Disability
VA helps service-disabled Veterans
Service-disabled Veterans receive comprehensive benefits from VA.
Careers and employment
VA helps with post-military careers
VA offers career assistance, vocational rehabilitation, and other training.
General benefits information
VA benefits improved Mark's life.
With GI Bill® benefits, Mark earned his degree and got multiple certifications.
General benefits information
Rehabilitate many things, not one
From TBI to spinal cord injuries, VA polytrauma treatment is top-notch.
General benefits information
I needed the wind in my face again.
Adaptive sports help these disabled Veterans lead active lifestyles.
General benefits information
VA helped Lorne in the job market.
A VA counselor helped Lorne get his career back on track.
General benefits information
VA provides eyesight-related tools
VA clinics for blind and vision-impaired Veterans helped Charles read again.
General benefits information
VA intern to Vet Center counselor
Veteran Candace helps other Veterans "talk it out" as a readjustment counselor.
Life insurance
VA life insurance for your family
Veterans can get significant life insurance after leaving the military.
Pension
VA pensions offer income security
Pensions available to Veterans and survivors provide added economic security.
General benefits information
GI Bill helped single mother
The GI Bill helped Nicole focus on earning her master’s degree.
General benefits information
VA memorial benefits
VA provided Winnie’s husband, Clarence, with a dignified burial in a VA cemetery
General benefits information
VA helps Larry with heart condition
Rehab, therapy, and medications help this Marine Corps Veteran live better.
General benefits information
Post-9/11 GI Bill® helped Chris
Chris used the Post-9/11 GI Bill® to return to school and become a chiropractor.
General benefits information
VA helped when Scott needed it
Considering suicide and coping with PTSD, Scott changed course with VA's help.
General benefits information
Benefits for spouses and survivors
VA has benefits for Veterans’ spouses, dependents, and survivors.
General benefits information
Sports for disabled Veterans
Aubrey attended an annual winter sports event and discovered a love of skiing.
General benefits information
VA helped Pat advance her career
Pat used VA's vocational rehabilitation program to earn a college degree.
General benefits information
Nicole bought a home with a VA loan
A VA home loan made Nicole's dreams of homeownership a reality.
General benefits information
VA education benefits
Malia, a military widow, helped children access VA education benefits.
General benefits information
George uses VA disability benefits
VA disability benefits helped George recover from major head trauma.
General benefits information
VA helped Eiler finance college
Eiler uses his VA education benefits to study political science, debt-free.
General benefits information
Losing weight that risked his life
A VA doctor got Dick into a VA weight loss program. He got a new lease on life.
General benefits information
VA helped Karl find his dream job
A Vet Center work-study program inspired Karl to pursue a mental health career.
General benefits information
VA provides quality long-term care
Moving Brianne's father to a VA long-term care facility got him the best care.
General benefits information
Filing fully developed claims
Claims can be difficult to file, but Veterans Service Officer (VSO) can help.
General benefits information
VA's employment network
Dennis used VA employment benefits to earn his degree and launch a new career.
General benefits information
VA programs for homeless Veterans
Mike regained his independence through a VA program for homeless Veterans.
General benefits information
One Vet helps others find courage
Coast Guard Veteran Tristan Heaton runs VA’s summer sports clinic.
General benefits information
Dream home with a VA home loan
With a VA home loan, Mark enjoys low mortgage payments.
General benefits information
VA health care treats rare disorder
Mitchell realized it's never too late to seek the VA health care you need.
General benefits information
Winter sports clinic
The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic gave Chris his life back.
General benefits information
Three stories of women's health
Natasha, Karla, and Kim on service, identity, and choosing VA health care.
General benefits information
VA offered top-quality health care
Ken is a recipient and a provider of VA health care.
General benefits information
Thriving after war and tragedy
Brandon relied on alcohol to cope after war. VA helped him turn his life around.
General benefits information
Pension benefits for daytime care
Jim has Alzheimer's. His VA pension benefits help pay for an in-home caregiver.
General benefits information
VA benefits helped pay the bills
After her husband died in service, VA provided Marie material help she needed.
General benefits information
VA-backed loans to buy a home
Chris and his wife bought a new house with a VA-backed loan.
General benefits information
Coping with PTSD to find a calling
Jason's VA helped him find his passions: the outdoors and helping other Vets.
General benefits information
VA benefits got Chris back to work
Chris used VA benefits to complete his degree and start a chiropractic career.
General benefits information
Therapy options exist for PTSD
Josh can cope with his stressor reached out for support from VA with his PTSD.
General benefits information
VA helped Jake regain his spirit
Rehab, therapy, and medications provided by VA help this Veteran live better.
General benefits information
VA employment benefits
VA employment services helped Veterans Tyler and Camille build a brighter future
General benefits information
VA makes homeownership possible
Eiler plans to use a VA-guaranteed home loan to buy a house.
General benefits information
A VA home loan is "quite a deal"
Jim and his wife raised a family in a home they bought with a VA home loan.
General benefits information
VA vocational rehab and Maranda
With VA's vocational rehabilitation program, a disabled Veteran built a career.
General benefits information
Honoring her fallen husband
Malia wanted to honor her husband. Now children of the fallen can go to college.
General benefits information
VA Rx refills by phone and mail
VA gives Juan convenient treatment for diabetes, vision, and other issues.
General benefits information
Coping with TBI and memory loss
VA therapy helped Josh manage his TBI and rebuild his communications skills.
General benefits information
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Did you know...this bill offers benefits to attend college or learn a trade.
General benefits information
VA for women's health services
Natasha receives high-quality, gender-specific health care services.
General benefits information
VA offers diabetes support
VA offered Veteran Shelby compassionate care for his diabetes.
General benefits information
VA benefits for a spouse and family
VA benefits let Jennifer earn a master’s degree and insure her kids' health.
General benefits information
VA benefits: You served with honor
VA offers a full range of benefits to Veterans.
General benefits information
Vocational rehabilitation benefits
VA vocational rehabilitation benefits helped Jim launch his sales career.
General benefits information
VA gives Veteran a new heart
VA helped Richard overcome a life-threatening blood clot.
General benefits information
VA loan makes home buying easy
Marine Corps Veteran Harold calls his service his down payment.
General benefits information
VA life insurance relieved pressure
VA life insurance reduced financial stress so Josh could focus on recovery.
General benefits information
Vet Center help for civilian life
Facing financial and mental health challenges, Jeffrey found support through VA.
General benefits information
Paul's VA disability compensation
Three months after he separated, this Marine Corps Veteran received his rating.
General benefits information
Maranda: VA disability compensation
Maranda credits VA disability benefits with greatly improving her life.
General benefits information
I just needed to talk to someone
From marriage counseling to financial advice, Vet Centers are a great resource.
General benefits information
Transition infographic
VA offers resources for transitioning service members.
General benefits information
Curtis' VA education benefits
Marine Veteran Curtis found it easy to apply for and receive GI Bill® benefits.
General benefits information
VA employment services
Kevin earned his degree through VA’s vocational rehabilitation program.
General benefits information
Damon used VA education benefits
After leaving the Coast Guard, Damon used VA benefits to further his education.
General benefits information
VA women's health care
Kim is part of a growing group of women Veterans who receive VA health care.
General benefits information
Three Veterans' success stories
Chris, Natasha, and Curtis on trauma, transition, and choosing the GI Bill®.
General benefits information
Vocational rehabilitation benefits
Natasha used vocational rehabilitation benefits to train for a teaching career.
General benefits information
VA uncovers, and meets, unmet needs
VA grants help disabled Veterans adapt their homes and cars and live better.
General benefits information
VA life insurance for peace of mind
Chuck's PTSD led private companies to reject him, but VA gave him coverage.
General benefits information
VA health care means independence
VA helps Karla cope with MS: a ramp, custom chair, assistant, and more.
General benefits information
VA memorial benefits serve families
Compassionate memorial services help families with burials.
General benefits information
Education and training
VA offers education and training benefits for Veterans and their families.
General benefits information
Survivor’s pension offers security
For Mary, her mother’s survivor’s pension means less financial stress.
General benefits information
VA home loans and how to apply
VA guaranteed home loans offer more favorable financing for Veterans.
General benefits information
VA employment services
Did you know...Veterans with a disability may receive employment assistance.
General benefits information
VA disability compensation program
Disability compensation program: who it's for and how to apply
General benefits information
VA disability compensation
VA offers disability compensation for Veterans and their families.
General benefits information
Secure messaging on My HealtheVet
Debbie uses the feature to communicate with her doctor on her own time.
General benefits information
VA life insurance and how to apply
VA provides high-quality coverage for Veterans and their families.
General benefits information
VA life insurance is peace of mind
Disabled Veteran Adam knows his parents will be taken care of.
General benefits information
My HealtheVet helps manage health
Access medical records, refill prescriptions, and send secure messages online.
General benefits information
VA benefits for affected family
Benefits help Brian live with a birth defect caused by his father’s service.
General benefits information
World-class medical care through VA
VA offers accessible, comprehensive health care benefits.
General benefits information
VA aquatic therapy a “blessing”
VA program helps Air Force Veteran heal from severe illness to regain mobility.
General benefits information
VA grant helps Veterans adapt
Peter used a VA grant to adapt his home to accommodate his disability.
General benefits information
After war, a Veteran thrives
VA education and health care benefits help transition to civilian life.
General benefits information
Doing yoga at VA to manage pain
VA classes help Woodi reduce dependency on painkillers and live better.
General benefits information
Memorial benefits help honor memory
VA helped Debbie lay her father to rest with a burial and service.
General benefits information
VA life insurance
Did you know...Veterans may get a significant amount of life insurance?
General benefits information
VA life insurance benefits
Fred used VA life insurance benefits to ensure his family is provided for.
General benefits information
VA addiction treatment helped Angie
VA substance abuse treatment helped Angie find strength in recovery.
General benefits information
VA health care and how to apply
VA provides leading health care services for Veterans.
General benefits information
VA VocRehab program helped Jason
Jason benefitted from VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.
General benefits information
VA benefits to people who've served
VA offers benefits to those who've served at all stages in life.
General benefits information
Tax-free disability benefits
Did you know...Veterans with a disability may be eligible for monthly benefits?
General benefits information
VA gave Pete a sense of belonging
VA helped Pete battle alcoholism, live better, and overcome chronic pain.
Health care
VA provides top-quality care
VA's top-quality health care is tailored to each Veteran's needs.
General benefits information
VA clinics offer help with hearing
This Army Vet credits VA for “bringing the care to the community.”
General benefits information
VA memorial benefits
Mary honored the memory and service of her father using VA memorial benefits.
General benefits information
VA.gov has benefits information
Use VA.gov to learn about the benefits you earned by serving.
General benefits information
VA helped Kenneth beat addiction
VA helped Kenneth recover from addiction and take charge of his well being.
General benefits information
VA compensated work therapy
Russ sought help from VA and found the support to live well.
General benefits information
Agent Orange-related treatments
Air Force Veteran Leon gets all of his health care through VA.
General benefits information
Jenna uses VA caregiver support
VA benefits allowed Jenna to become her husband's full-time caregiver.
Burials and memorials
VA provides burial services
Did you know VA offers free burial services for Veterans and their families?
Health care
Millions use VA health care
6 million Veterans use VA health care to meet Affordable Care Act requirements.
General benefits information
General benefits information
Benefits for people who've served
VA offers benefits to those who've served at all stages in life.
General benefits information
General benefits information
Burials and memorials
VA offers dignified burial options
All eligible Veterans have VA burial options within an hour's drive from home.
Housing assistance
VA offers Veterans home loans
VA-guaranteed home loans don't require Veterans to make a down payment.
General benefits information
Spread the word about VA benefits
Help the Veterans in your life -- spread the word about VA benefits.
Health care
Counseling for combat-zone Veterans
Combat-zone Veterans (and their families) get free VA counseling.
General benefits information
VA benefits help more than you know
Now that you're home, see how VA benefits can help you.
General benefits information
VA helps Veterans live fuller lives
VA helps Veterans live life after service to the fullest.
General benefits information
General benefits information
VA helps with post-military life
VA benefits ease service members' transitions into civilian life.
Disability
More benefits for disabled Veterans
Some disabled Veterans who care for children may receive higher VA compensation.
General benefits information
Track claims with eBenefits
Eiler uses a lot of VA benefits VA benefits are what you make of them, he says.
General benefits information
Outreach tips for reaching Veterans
These 10 outreach tips will help you connect more successfully with Veterans.
Housing assistance
VA offers home loan assistance
Eligible Veterans can get a VA home loan and reuse the benefit multiple times.
General benefits information
VA will help you thrive
This Veteran and Paralympic skier helps other Vets overcome their obstacles.
General benefits information
VA cares for disabled Veterans
Disabled Veterans receive compensation, independent living services, and more.
General benefits information
Over 44% of Veterans are seniors
VA provides comprehensive support and services to Veterans age 65 and older
Health care
Millions use VA health care
More than 8.3 million Veterans use VA health care, and more are eligible.
Health care
VA offers women's health care
VA offers women health care and other services tailored to their needs.
General benefits information
General benefits information
Benefits for you and your family
VA benefits helps families throughout life, from college to retirement.
Careers and employment
VA helps with civilian employment
VA offers Veterans civilian employment and educational assistance.
Burials and memorials
VA offers dignified burial services
VA's compassionate, professional memorial and burial services honor Veterans.
General benefits information
The GI Bill will help you succeed
A hiring preference program for Vietnam-era Veterans helped Brad find a career.
General benefits information
VA benefits for your family
Rob transferred his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to his college-bound son.
General benefits information
Encourage Veterans to explore VA
Honor our nation's heroes — ask them to explore VA benefits.
Family member benefits
Families get post-9/11 benefits
Spouses and children can receive post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
General benefits information
Serving Veterans and their families
VA serves Veterans and their families — explore VA benefits today.
General benefits information
VA education and training benefits
Benefits help Veterans prepare for their dream careers.
Pension
Some Veterans qualify for pensions
Wartime Veterans with limited incomes may qualify for VA pensions.
General benefits information
VA can lift you up
This Army Veteran survived acute respiratory distress syndrome and depression.
General benefits information
VA helps stroke survivor and family
VA offers Ken home-based care, helping him and his wife live independently.
General benefits information
VA physical therapy helps Peter
VA physical therapy helped Peter with issues related to a neurological disorder.
General benefits information
VA offers top-quality health care
After many tests, VA doctors diagnosed Tom with a rare but treatable illness.
General benefits information
VA disability compensation
Monthly compensation and physical and aquatic therapy help Brad stay mobile.
General benefits information
VA life insurance: family security
Vets can secure their family's future by taking advantage of VA life insurance.
General benefits information
Spread the word about VA benefits
Help the Veterans in your life — spread the word about VA benefits.
General benefits information
VA makes cancer treatment easier
Jacqueline got all the cancer treatment she needed at one VA medical center.
General benefits information
Employment services benefits
VA’s VetSuccess on Campus program helps Veterans become more competitive.
Education and training
Explore VA benefits overview
VA offers benefits that can help Veterans buy a home, earn a degree, and more.
General benefits information
VA home loan guaranty information
VA program helps Veterans who are single moms like Nicole buy a home.
General benefits information
General benefits information
Benefits for post-military life
VA benefits will help your loved ones when you're in uniform and out of it.
General benefits information
Benefits for those who served
VA provides key benefits to those who served.
General benefits information
General benefits information
Life insurance
VA offers life insurance
Eligible Veterans may be responsible for a significant amount of life insurance.
General benefits information
VA pension benefits: how to apply
Tax-free pension payments provide security for Veterans and their families.
General benefits information
VA-backed home loans
Air Force Veteran Sim calls it the best deal out there for financing his home.
General benefits information
Veterans, learn about your benefits
A shareable web badge
Education and training
GI Bill provides educational help
Did you know the post-9/11 GI Bill offers educational help to eligible Veterans?
General benefits information
VA serves rural Veterans
VA helps Veterans living in rural communities get the benefits they deserve.
Family member benefits
Families can receive VA benefits
A Veteran's family members may be eligible for VA benefits.
Careers and employment
Disabled Veterans employment help
VA provides service-disabled Veterans with employment assistance and training.
General benefits information
VA supports women Veterans
Women Veterans get comprehensive health care, including mental health support.
General benefits information
Learn how to apply for VA benefits
Visit VA.gov to learn more about potential benefits and how to apply for them.
Careers and employment
VA helps with careers and jobs
VA helps service members with civilian employment.
Pension
VA offers tax-free pension payments
Eligible wartime Veterans and their families may get tax-free pension payments.
Disability
VA offers disability benefits
Disabled Veterans may be eligible for tax-free monthly benefits.
General benefits information
VA helps you start your new career
Benefit programs and other VA employment resources help Veterans get jobs.
General benefits information
Benefits of the post-9/11 GI Bill
Many lesser-known benefits of the bill help Veterans with education costs.
General benefits information
Lesser-known VA benefits
VA offers service dogs, home loan refinancing, and employment help.
Select a different topic or file type