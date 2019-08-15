Outreach materials

 Skip to Content
VA disability compensation
General benefits information

VA disability compensation

Greg encourages other Veterans to apply for disability compensation.
Go to video
VA provides diverse benefits
General benefits information

VA provides diverse benefits

VA provides disability benefits, employment help, health care, and more.
Download PDF (3.54MB)
VA has generous housing assistance
Housing assistance

VA has generous housing assistance

VA's home loans and housing grants help Veterans find homes.
Download PDF (2.54MB)
Veterans' families can get benefits
Family member benefits

Veterans' families can get benefits

Spouses, children, and parents of Veterans are eligible for varied VA benefits.
Download PDF (2.37MB)
VA helps service-disabled Veterans
Disability

VA helps service-disabled Veterans

Service-disabled Veterans receive comprehensive benefits from VA.
Download PDF (2.48MB)
VA helps with post-military careers
Careers and employment

VA helps with post-military careers

VA offers career assistance, vocational rehabilitation, and other training.
Download PDF (2.25MB)
VA benefits improved Mark's life.
General benefits information

VA benefits improved Mark's life.

With GI Bill® benefits, Mark earned his degree and got multiple certifications.
Go to video
Rehabilitate many things, not one
General benefits information

Rehabilitate many things, not one

From TBI to spinal cord injuries, VA polytrauma treatment is top-notch.
Go to video
I needed the wind in my face again.
General benefits information

I needed the wind in my face again.

Adaptive sports help these disabled Veterans lead active lifestyles.
Go to video
VA helped Lorne in the job market.
General benefits information

VA helped Lorne in the job market.

A VA counselor helped Lorne get his career back on track.
Go to video
VA provides eyesight-related tools
General benefits information

VA provides eyesight-related tools

VA clinics for blind and vision-impaired Veterans helped Charles read again.
Go to video
VA intern to Vet Center counselor
General benefits information

VA intern to Vet Center counselor

Veteran Candace helps other Veterans "talk it out" as a readjustment counselor.
Go to video
VA life insurance for your family
Life insurance

VA life insurance for your family

Veterans can get significant life insurance after leaving the military.
Download PDF (2.58MB)
VA pensions offer income security
Pension

VA pensions offer income security

Pensions available to Veterans and survivors provide added economic security.
Download PDF (2.54MB)
GI Bill helped single mother
General benefits information

GI Bill helped single mother

The GI Bill helped Nicole focus on earning her master’s degree.
Go to video
VA memorial benefits
General benefits information

VA memorial benefits

VA provided Winnie’s husband, Clarence, with a dignified burial in a VA cemetery
Go to video
VA helps Larry with heart condition
General benefits information

VA helps Larry with heart condition

Rehab, therapy, and medications help this Marine Corps Veteran live better.
Go to video
Post-9/11 GI Bill® helped Chris
General benefits information

Post-9/11 GI Bill® helped Chris

Chris used the Post-9/11 GI Bill® to return to school and become a chiropractor.
Go to video
VA helped when Scott needed it
General benefits information

VA helped when Scott needed it

Considering suicide and coping with PTSD, Scott changed course with VA's help.
Go to video
Benefits for spouses and survivors
General benefits information

Benefits for spouses and survivors

VA has benefits for Veterans’ spouses, dependents, and survivors.
Go to video
Sports for disabled Veterans
General benefits information

Sports for disabled Veterans

Aubrey attended an annual winter sports event and discovered a love of skiing.
Go to video
VA helped Pat advance her career
General benefits information

VA helped Pat advance her career

Pat used VA's vocational rehabilitation program to earn a college degree.
Go to video
Nicole bought a home with a VA loan
General benefits information

Nicole bought a home with a VA loan

A VA home loan made Nicole's dreams of homeownership a reality.
Go to video
VA education benefits
General benefits information

VA education benefits

Malia, a military widow, helped children access VA education benefits.
Go to video
George uses VA disability benefits
General benefits information

George uses VA disability benefits

VA disability benefits helped George recover from major head trauma.
Go to video
VA helped Eiler finance college
General benefits information

VA helped Eiler finance college

Eiler uses his VA education benefits to study political science, debt-free.
Go to video
Losing weight that risked his life
General benefits information

Losing weight that risked his life

A VA doctor got Dick into a VA weight loss program. He got a new lease on life.
Go to video
VA helped Karl find his dream job
General benefits information

VA helped Karl find his dream job

A Vet Center work-study program inspired Karl to pursue a mental health career.
Go to video
VA provides quality long-term care
General benefits information

VA provides quality long-term care

Moving Brianne's father to a VA long-term care facility got him the best care.
Go to video
Filing fully developed claims
General benefits information

Filing fully developed claims

Claims can be difficult to file, but Veterans Service Officer (VSO) can help.
Go to video
VA's employment network
General benefits information

VA's employment network

Dennis used VA employment benefits to earn his degree and launch a new career.
Go to video
VA programs for homeless Veterans
General benefits information

VA programs for homeless Veterans

Mike regained his independence through a VA program for homeless Veterans.
Go to video
One Vet helps others find courage
General benefits information

One Vet helps others find courage

Coast Guard Veteran Tristan Heaton runs VA’s summer sports clinic.
Go to video
Dream home with a VA home loan
General benefits information

Dream home with a VA home loan

With a VA home loan, Mark enjoys low mortgage payments.
Go to video
VA health care treats rare disorder
General benefits information

VA health care treats rare disorder

Mitchell realized it's never too late to seek the VA health care you need.
Go to video
Winter sports clinic
General benefits information

Winter sports clinic

The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic gave Chris his life back.
Go to video
Three stories of women's health
General benefits information

Three stories of women's health

Natasha, Karla, and Kim on service, identity, and choosing VA health care.
Go to video
VA offered top-quality health care
General benefits information

VA offered top-quality health care

Ken is a recipient and a provider of VA health care.
Go to video
Thriving after war and tragedy
General benefits information

Thriving after war and tragedy

Brandon relied on alcohol to cope after war. VA helped him turn his life around.
Go to video
Pension benefits for daytime care
General benefits information

Pension benefits for daytime care

Jim has Alzheimer's. His VA pension benefits help pay for an in-home caregiver.
Go to video
VA benefits helped pay the bills
General benefits information

VA benefits helped pay the bills

After her husband died in service, VA provided Marie material help she needed.
Go to video
VA-backed loans to buy a home
General benefits information

VA-backed loans to buy a home

Chris and his wife bought a new house with a VA-backed loan.
Go to video
Coping with PTSD to find a calling
General benefits information

Coping with PTSD to find a calling

Jason's VA helped him find his passions: the outdoors and helping other Vets.
Go to video
VA benefits got Chris back to work
General benefits information

VA benefits got Chris back to work

Chris used VA benefits to complete his degree and start a chiropractic career.
Go to video
Therapy options exist for PTSD
General benefits information

Therapy options exist for PTSD

Josh can cope with his stressor reached out for support from VA with his PTSD.
Go to video
VA helped Jake regain his spirit
General benefits information

VA helped Jake regain his spirit

Rehab, therapy, and medications provided by VA help this Veteran live better.
Go to video
VA employment benefits
General benefits information

VA employment benefits

VA employment services helped Veterans Tyler and Camille build a brighter future
Go to video
VA makes homeownership possible
General benefits information

VA makes homeownership possible

Eiler plans to use a VA-guaranteed home loan to buy a house.
Go to video
A VA home loan is
General benefits information

A VA home loan is "quite a deal"

Jim and his wife raised a family in a home they bought with a VA home loan.
Go to video
VA vocational rehab and Maranda
General benefits information

VA vocational rehab and Maranda

With VA's vocational rehabilitation program, a disabled Veteran built a career.
Go to video
Honoring her fallen husband
General benefits information

Honoring her fallen husband

Malia wanted to honor her husband. Now children of the fallen can go to college.
Go to video
VA Rx refills by phone and mail
General benefits information

VA Rx refills by phone and mail

VA gives Juan convenient treatment for diabetes, vision, and other issues.
Go to video
Coping with TBI and memory loss
General benefits information

Coping with TBI and memory loss

VA therapy helped Josh manage his TBI and rebuild his communications skills.
Go to video
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
General benefits information

Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Did you know...this bill offers benefits to attend college or learn a trade.
Download PDF (2.29MB)
VA for women's health services
General benefits information

VA for women's health services

Natasha receives high-quality, gender-specific health care services.
Go to video
VA offers diabetes support
General benefits information

VA offers diabetes support

VA offered Veteran Shelby compassionate care for his diabetes.
Go to video
VA benefits for a spouse and family
General benefits information

VA benefits for a spouse and family

VA benefits let Jennifer earn a master’s degree and insure her kids' health.
Go to video
VA benefits: You served with honor
General benefits information

VA benefits: You served with honor

VA offers a full range of benefits to Veterans.
Download PDF (3.54MB)
Vocational rehabilitation benefits
General benefits information

Vocational rehabilitation benefits

VA vocational rehabilitation benefits helped Jim launch his sales career.
Go to video
VA gives Veteran a new heart
General benefits information

VA gives Veteran a new heart

VA helped Richard overcome a life-threatening blood clot.
Go to video
VA loan makes home buying easy
General benefits information

VA loan makes home buying easy

Marine Corps Veteran Harold calls his service his down payment.
Go to video
VA life insurance relieved pressure
General benefits information

VA life insurance relieved pressure

VA life insurance reduced financial stress so Josh could focus on recovery.
Go to video
Vet Center help for civilian life
General benefits information

Vet Center help for civilian life

Facing financial and mental health challenges, Jeffrey found support through VA.
Go to video
Paul's VA disability compensation
General benefits information

Paul's VA disability compensation

Three months after he separated, this Marine Corps Veteran received his rating.
Go to video
Maranda: VA disability compensation
General benefits information

Maranda: VA disability compensation

Maranda credits VA disability benefits with greatly improving her life.
Go to video
I just needed to talk to someone
General benefits information

I just needed to talk to someone

From marriage counseling to financial advice, Vet Centers are a great resource.
Go to video
Image of two enlisted soldiers
General benefits information

Transition infographic

VA offers resources for transitioning service members.
Download JPG (1.34MB)
Curtis' VA education benefits
General benefits information

Curtis' VA education benefits

Marine Veteran Curtis found it easy to apply for and receive GI Bill® benefits.
Go to video
VA employment services
General benefits information

VA employment services

Kevin earned his degree through VA’s vocational rehabilitation program.
Go to video
Damon used VA education benefits
General benefits information

Damon used VA education benefits

After leaving the Coast Guard, Damon used VA benefits to further his education.
Go to video
VA women's health care
General benefits information

VA women's health care

Kim is part of a growing group of women Veterans who receive VA health care.
Go to video
Three Veterans' success stories
General benefits information

Three Veterans' success stories

Chris, Natasha, and Curtis on trauma, transition, and choosing the GI Bill®.
Go to video
Vocational rehabilitation benefits
General benefits information

Vocational rehabilitation benefits

Natasha used vocational rehabilitation benefits to train for a teaching career.
Go to video
VA uncovers, and meets, unmet needs
General benefits information

VA uncovers, and meets, unmet needs

VA grants help disabled Veterans adapt their homes and cars and live better.
Go to video
VA life insurance for peace of mind
General benefits information

VA life insurance for peace of mind

Chuck's PTSD led private companies to reject him, but VA gave him coverage.
Go to video
VA health care means independence
General benefits information

VA health care means independence

VA helps Karla cope with MS: a ramp, custom chair, assistant, and more.
Go to video
VA memorial benefits serve families
General benefits information

VA memorial benefits serve families

Compassionate memorial services help families with burials.
Go to video
Education and training
General benefits information

Education and training

VA offers education and training benefits for Veterans and their families.
Download PDF (3.70MB)
Survivor’s pension offers security
General benefits information

Survivor’s pension offers security

For Mary, her mother’s survivor’s pension means less financial stress.
Go to video
VA home loans and how to apply
General benefits information

VA home loans and how to apply

VA guaranteed home loans offer more favorable financing for Veterans.
Go to video
VA employment services
General benefits information

VA employment services

Did you know...Veterans with a disability may receive employment assistance.
Download PDF (1.75MB)
VA disability compensation program
General benefits information

VA disability compensation program

Disability compensation program: who it's for and how to apply
Download PDF (0.18MB)
VA disability compensation
General benefits information

VA disability compensation

VA offers disability compensation for Veterans and their families.
Go to video
Secure messaging on My HealtheVet
General benefits information

Secure messaging on My HealtheVet

Debbie uses the feature to communicate with her doctor on her own time.
Go to video
VA life insurance and how to apply
General benefits information

VA life insurance and how to apply

VA provides high-quality coverage for Veterans and their families.
Go to video
VA life insurance is peace of mind
General benefits information

VA life insurance is peace of mind

Disabled Veteran Adam knows his parents will be taken care of.
Go to video
My HealtheVet helps manage health
General benefits information

My HealtheVet helps manage health

Access medical records, refill prescriptions, and send secure messages online.
Go to video
VA benefits for affected family
General benefits information

VA benefits for affected family

Benefits help Brian live with a birth defect caused by his father’s service.
Go to video
World-class medical care through VA
General benefits information

World-class medical care through VA

VA offers accessible, comprehensive health care benefits.
Download PDF (2.27MB)
VA aquatic therapy a “blessing”
General benefits information

VA aquatic therapy a “blessing”

VA program helps Air Force Veteran heal from severe illness to regain mobility.
Go to video
VA grant helps Veterans adapt
General benefits information

VA grant helps Veterans adapt

Peter used a VA grant to adapt his home to accommodate his disability.
Go to video
After war, a Veteran thrives
General benefits information

After war, a Veteran thrives

VA education and health care benefits help transition to civilian life.
Download PDF (0.27MB)
Doing yoga at VA to manage pain
General benefits information

Doing yoga at VA to manage pain

VA classes help Woodi reduce dependency on painkillers and live better.
Go to video
Memorial benefits help honor memory
General benefits information

Memorial benefits help honor memory

VA helped Debbie lay her father to rest with a burial and service.
Go to video
VA life insurance
General benefits information

VA life insurance

Did you know...Veterans may get a significant amount of life insurance?
Download PDF (1.40MB)
VA life insurance benefits
General benefits information

VA life insurance benefits

Fred used VA life insurance benefits to ensure his family is provided for.
Go to video
VA addiction treatment helped Angie
General benefits information

VA addiction treatment helped Angie

VA substance abuse treatment helped Angie find strength in recovery.
Go to video
VA health care and how to apply
General benefits information

VA health care and how to apply

VA provides leading health care services for Veterans.
Go to video
VA VocRehab program helped Jason
General benefits information

VA VocRehab program helped Jason

Jason benefitted from VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.
Go to video
Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

Tax-free disability benefits
General benefits information

Tax-free disability benefits

Did you know...Veterans with a disability may be eligible for monthly benefits?
Download PDF (0.85MB)
VA gave Pete a sense of belonging
General benefits information

VA gave Pete a sense of belonging

VA helped Pete battle alcoholism, live better, and overcome chronic pain.
Go to video
VA provides top-quality care
Health care

VA provides top-quality care

VA's top-quality health care is tailored to each Veteran's needs.
Download PDF (7.84MB)
VA clinics offer help with hearing
General benefits information

VA clinics offer help with hearing

This Army Vet credits VA for “bringing the care to the community.”
Go to video
VA memorial benefits
General benefits information

VA memorial benefits

Mary honored the memory and service of her father using VA memorial benefits.
Go to video
Veterans: Find out how you can benefit. VA.gov
General benefits information

VA helped Kenneth beat addiction
General benefits information

VA helped Kenneth beat addiction

VA helped Kenneth recover from addiction and take charge of his well being.
Go to video
VA compensated work therapy
General benefits information

VA compensated work therapy

Russ sought help from VA and found the support to live well.
Go to video
Agent Orange-related treatments
General benefits information

Agent Orange-related treatments

Air Force Veteran Leon gets all of his health care through VA.
Go to video
Jenna uses VA caregiver support
General benefits information

Jenna uses VA caregiver support

VA benefits allowed Jenna to become her husband's full-time caregiver.
Go to video
VA provides burial services
Burials and memorials

VA provides burial services

Did you know VA offers free burial services for Veterans and their families?
Download PDF (10.46MB)
Millions use VA health care
Health care

Millions use VA health care

6 million Veterans use VA health care to meet Affordable Care Act requirements.
Download PDF (10.43MB)
Veterans: Find out how you can benefit. VA.gov
General benefits information

Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

Veterans: Find out how you can benefit. VA.gov
General benefits information

Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

VA offers dignified burial options
Burials and memorials

VA offers dignified burial options

All eligible Veterans have VA burial options within an hour's drive from home.
Download JPG (1.95MB)
VA offers Veterans home loans
Housing assistance

VA offers Veterans home loans

VA-guaranteed home loans don't require Veterans to make a down payment.
Download JPG (1.38MB)
Spread the word about VA benefits
General benefits information

Spread the word about VA benefits

Help the Veterans in your life -- spread the word about VA benefits.
Download JPG (0.90MB)
Combat-zone Veterans get free counseling
Health care

Counseling for combat-zone Veterans

Combat-zone Veterans (and their families) get free VA counseling.
Download JPG (1.61MB)
Now that you're home, explore VA. We can help more than you think.
General benefits information

VA benefits help more than you know

Now that you're home, see how VA benefits can help you.
Download JPG (1.13MB)
VA helps Veterans live life after service to the fullest.
General benefits information

VA helps Veterans live fuller lives

VA helps Veterans live life after service to the fullest.
Download JPG (1.11MB)
Veterans: Find out how you can benefit. VA.gov
General benefits information

VA benefits help with post-military life
General benefits information

VA helps with post-military life

VA benefits ease service members' transitions into civilian life.
Download JPG (1.44MB)
More compensation for disabled Veterans
Disability

More benefits for disabled Veterans

Some disabled Veterans who care for children may receive higher VA compensation.
Download JPG (1.07MB)
Track claims with eBenefits
General benefits information

Track claims with eBenefits

Eiler uses a lot of VA benefits VA benefits are what you make of them, he says.
Go to video
Outreach tips for reaching Veterans
General benefits information

Outreach tips for reaching Veterans

These 10 outreach tips will help you connect more successfully with Veterans.
Download PDF (5.26MB)
VA offers home loan assistance
Housing assistance

VA offers home loan assistance

Eligible Veterans can get a VA home loan and reuse the benefit multiple times.
Download PDF (1.38MB)
VA will help you thrive
General benefits information

VA will help you thrive

This Veteran and Paralympic skier helps other Vets overcome their obstacles.
Go to video
VA cares for disabled Veterans
General benefits information

VA cares for disabled Veterans

Disabled Veterans receive compensation, independent living services, and more.
Download PDF (2.48MB)
Over 44% of Veterans are seniors
General benefits information

Over 44% of Veterans are seniors

VA provides comprehensive support and services to Veterans age 65 and older
Download PDF (2.48MB)
Did you know? More than 8.3 million Veterans choose VA health care and many more may be eligible.
Health care

Millions use VA health care

More than 8.3 million Veterans use VA health care, and more are eligible.
Download JPG (1.22MB)
DId you know? VA offers women Veterans primary care, cancer screenings, maternity care coverages and many other services.
Health care

VA offers women's health care

VA offers women health care and other services tailored to their needs.
Download JPG (1.17MB)
Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

Benefits for you and your family
General benefits information

Benefits for you and your family

VA benefits helps families throughout life, from college to retirement.
Download PDF (1.98MB)
Did you know? VA offers resources to help service members transition to civilian employment and enhance their education, skills and careers.
Careers and employment

VA helps with civilian employment

VA offers Veterans civilian employment and educational assistance.
Download JPG (1.34MB)
VA offers dignified burial services
Burials and memorials

VA offers dignified burial services

VA's compassionate, professional memorial and burial services honor Veterans.
Download PDF (2.54MB)
The GI Bill will help you succeed
General benefits information

The GI Bill will help you succeed

A hiring preference program for Vietnam-era Veterans helped Brad find a career.
Go to video
VA benefits for your family
General benefits information

VA benefits for your family

Rob transferred his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to his college-bound son.
Go to video
Honor Veterans. Encourage them to explore VA.
General benefits information

Encourage Veterans to explore VA

Honor our nation's heroes — ask them to explore VA benefits.
Download JPG (1.50MB)
Did you know? 25% of those receiving VA Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits in a recent on-year period were spouses and children of Veterans using transferred entitlement.
Family member benefits

Families get post-9/11 benefits

Spouses and children can receive post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Download JPG (1.04MB)
VA Serves veterans
General benefits information

VA education and training benefits
General benefits information

VA education and training benefits

Benefits help Veterans prepare for their dream careers.
Go to video
Did you know? If you are a wartime Veteran with limited income, you may qualify for a VA pension.
Pension

Some Veterans qualify for pensions

Wartime Veterans with limited incomes may qualify for VA pensions.
Download JPG (1.40MB)
VA can lift you up
General benefits information

VA can lift you up

This Army Veteran survived acute respiratory distress syndrome and depression.
Go to video
VA helps stroke survivor and family
General benefits information

VA helps stroke survivor and family

VA offers Ken home-based care, helping him and his wife live independently.
Go to video
VA physical therapy helps Peter
General benefits information

VA physical therapy helps Peter

VA physical therapy helped Peter with issues related to a neurological disorder.
Go to video
VA offers top-quality health care
General benefits information

VA offers top-quality health care

After many tests, VA doctors diagnosed Tom with a rare but treatable illness.
Go to video
VA disability compensation
General benefits information

VA disability compensation

Monthly compensation and physical and aquatic therapy help Brad stay mobile.
Go to video
VA life insurance: family security
General benefits information

VA life insurance: family security

Vets can secure their family's future by taking advantage of VA life insurance.
Go to video
Spread the word about VA benefits to help the Veterans in your life.
General benefits information

Spread the word about VA benefits

Help the Veterans in your life — spread the word about VA benefits.
Download JPG (1.73MB)
VA makes cancer treatment easier
General benefits information

VA makes cancer treatment easier

Jacqueline got all the cancer treatment she needed at one VA medical center.
Go to video
Employment services benefits
General benefits information

Employment services benefits

VA’s VetSuccess on Campus program helps Veterans become more competitive.
Go to video
Explore VA benefits overview
Education and training

Explore VA benefits overview

VA offers benefits that can help Veterans buy a home, earn a degree, and more.
Go to video
VA home loan guaranty information
General benefits information

VA home loan guaranty information

VA program helps Veterans who are single moms like Nicole buy a home.
Download PDF (0.22MB)
VA Serves Veterans and their families
General benefits information

Veterans: Find out how you can benefit.
General benefits information

Benefits for post-military life

VA benefits will help your loved ones when you're in uniform and out of it.
Download JPG (0.04MB)
Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

Benefits for those who served

VA provides key benefits to those who served.
Download JPG (0.04MB)
Veterans: Find out how you can benefit. VA.gov
General benefits information

Benefits for those who served. VA.gov
General benefits information

VA offers life insurance
Life insurance

VA offers life insurance

Eligible Veterans may be responsible for a significant amount of life insurance.
Download PDF (1.40MB)
VA pension benefits: how to apply
General benefits information

VA pension benefits: how to apply

Tax-free pension payments provide security for Veterans and their families.
Go to video
VA-backed home loans
General benefits information

VA-backed home loans

Air Force Veteran Sim calls it the best deal out there for financing his home.
Go to video
Veterans smiling
General benefits information

Veterans, learn about your benefits

A shareable web badge
Download JPG (0.16MB)
GI Bill provides educational help
Education and training

GI Bill provides educational help

Did you know the post-9/11 GI Bill offers educational help to eligible Veterans?
Download PDF (2.29MB)
VA serves rural Veterans
General benefits information

VA serves rural Veterans

VA helps Veterans living in rural communities get the benefits they deserve.
Download PDF (2.46MB)
Families can receive VA benefits
Family member benefits

Families can receive VA benefits

A Veteran's family members may be eligible for VA benefits.
Download PDF (1.62MB)
Disabled Veterans employment help
Careers and employment

Disabled Veterans employment help

VA provides service-disabled Veterans with employment assistance and training.
Download PDF (1.75MB)
VA supports women Veterans
General benefits information

VA supports women Veterans

Women Veterans get comprehensive health care, including mental health support.
Download PDF (2.67MB)
Learn how to apply for VA benefits
General benefits information

Learn how to apply for VA benefits

Visit VA.gov to learn more about potential benefits and how to apply for them.
Download DOCX (0.49MB)
VA helps with careers and jobs
Careers and employment

VA helps with careers and jobs

VA helps service members with civilian employment.
Download PDF (1.40MB)
VA offers tax-free pension payments
Pension

VA offers tax-free pension payments

Eligible wartime Veterans and their families may get tax-free pension payments.
Download PDF (1.89MB)
VA offers disability benefits
Disability

VA offers disability benefits

Disabled Veterans may be eligible for tax-free monthly benefits.
Download PDF (0.85MB)
VA helps you start your new career
General benefits information

VA helps you start your new career

Benefit programs and other VA employment resources help Veterans get jobs.
Download PDF (0.25MB)
Benefits of the post-9/11 GI Bill
General benefits information

Benefits of the post-9/11 GI Bill

Many lesser-known benefits of the bill help Veterans with education costs.
Download PDF (0.29MB)
Lesser-known VA benefits
General benefits information

Lesser-known VA benefits

VA offers service dogs, home loan refinancing, and employment help.
Download PDF (0.20MB)

Select a different topic or file type