Mission and vision

Our mission

VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA Pacific Islands health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in Hawaii and other Pacific islands. Facilities include our Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center in Honolulu and community-based outpatient clinics on Oahu, Hawaii (Hilo and Kailua-Kona), Maui, Kauai, American Samoa, and Guam. Traveling clinicians also provide episodic care on Lanai and mental health care at various locations, and an internist living on Molokai provides medical care 3 days a week at the Molokai Rural Health Center.