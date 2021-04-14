Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Pacific Islands health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pacific Islands health care.

Mailing address

Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center

459 Patterson Road

Honolulu, HI 96819

Main phone numbers

Local: 808-433-0600

Toll-free: 800-214-1306

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.