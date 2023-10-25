Koa Challenge Veterans Games

We are conducting the first ever Veteran Rehabilitative Games called the KOA Challenge in Ewa Beach, Hawaii on November 7th through the 9th. Also in observance of Veterans Day, this 3 day event will have VHA staff on site to register Veterans for the PACT Act, offer health screenings and information about the many programs and services offered by VA Pacific Islands.

We invite you come and be a spectator to the events and meet other Veterans.

Please attend our opening ceremony on Tuesday, November 7th 2023 from 8am -9pm and closing ceremony on Thursday, November 9th from 4pm-5pm. Come and celebrate our salute to Veterans and find out what the Koa Challenge is all about.

In attendance are the following-