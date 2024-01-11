VHA Outreach Event at MLK Day Parade

VAPIHCS to Attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade



Honolulu, Hawaii --On January 15, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will will have a booth at the festival after the parade, which takes place at Kapiolani Park. Minority Veteran Services, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and Member Services will be available to speak with Veterans and their families about MLK and VAPIHCS services and programs.

If you have a community event that you would like to invite VAPIHCS to, please call our Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin at 808-927-0477. For more information regarding VA health care in the pacific call: 1-800-214-1306.