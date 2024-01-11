American Samoa PACT Act Registration and Community Call

Tāfuna, American Samoa --On Friday, Feb, 23 and Saturday, Feb.24, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the American Samoa Memorial Monument Center, Tāfuna, Western District, American Samoa. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for diabetic foot checks, blood pressure checks, as well as health and benefits questions.

The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their spouses or survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of men and women who have served into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board.

• You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.

• You can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-41

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will continue to make PACT Act enrollment a priority, as well as other community outreach events from those who are unable to come to one of our locations. For more information regarding VA health care in the pacific call: 1-800-698-2411.