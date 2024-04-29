Veteran Affairs & Veteran Service Organizations/Community Organizations Information Fair
Resource and Information Fair
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm HT
Where:
Main Lobby
91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue
Kapolei, HI
Cost:
Free
Aloha All,
We are so excited with our new Akaka Clinic in the Kapolei area, that we are doing our first Veteran Affairs & Veteran Service Organizations/Community Organizations Information Fair!
Date- Wednesday, 1 May, 2024
Time- 0800-12noon
Place- Akaka Clinic Atrium, 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707
Come and get information about the different benefits that Veterans qualify for.