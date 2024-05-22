Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko - Resource Fair When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm HT Where: Prince Kuhio Plaza 111 E Pauinako St 96720 Hilo, HI Get directions on Google Maps to Prince Kuhio Plaza Cost: Free





VA Pacific Islands Health Care will be joining the first annual Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko resource fair, commemorating Memorial Day. This event offers an inclusive platform for active duty, Veterans and their families to explore a range of benefits. Come register for VA Health Care and learn more about the PACT Act.