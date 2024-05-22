Skip to Content

Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko - Resource Fair

When:

Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm HT

Where:

Prince Kuhio Plaza

111 E Pauinako St

96720

Hilo, HI

Cost:

Free

VA Pacific Islands Health Care will be joining the first annual Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko resource fair, commemorating Memorial Day. This event offers an inclusive platform for active duty, Veterans and their families to explore a range of benefits. Come register for VA Health Care and learn more about the PACT Act. 

