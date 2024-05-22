Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko - Resource Fair
When:
Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm HT
Where:
Prince Kuhio Plaza
111 E Pauinako St
96720
Hilo, HI
Cost:
Free
VA Pacific Islands Health Care will be joining the first annual Together With Veterans Malama Koa Kahiko resource fair, commemorating Memorial Day. This event offers an inclusive platform for active duty, Veterans and their families to explore a range of benefits. Come register for VA Health Care and learn more about the PACT Act.