Health services
VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Hawaii and other Pacific islands. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Women Veteran care
VA Pacific Islands health care provides comprehensive health care to women Veterans of all ages.
Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Pacific Islands health care provides compassionate care for Veterans
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Pacific Islands health care patient
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Reach out to the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center to speak with a Clinical Triage Nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
The Clinical Triage Registered Nurses in our VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center are available to provide you an evaluation of symptoms and concerns, and answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
You can reach the 24-hour triage nurse line at 833-983-0487, option 3
option 3.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Healthy Aging
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
The Daniel Akaka VA Urgent Care Clinic provides same-day services for symptoms that are moderate or semi-serious in nature, including non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or have sustained a severe injury, please call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Room without delay. Examples of symptoms requiring emergency services include: chest pain, severe abdominal pain, trouble breathing, significant trauma or injury, serious burns or lacerations, weakness, numbness on one side, or slurred speech, vaginal bleeding during pregnancy. For Veterans or family members seeking guidance on the appropriate treatment option, please call 1-
Urgent Care Operating Hours:
Monday to Friday: 730 am to 3:30 pm (Excludes weekends and federal holidays)
Types of Treatment and Care Services Available:
- Infections (Urinary tract infections, Ear Infections, Skin Infections, Pink Eye, Sinus Infections)
- Reactions (Mild allergic reactions, rashes, hives)
- Minor Injuries (Cuts and burns needing stiches; sprains and minor fractures; insect bites foreign object removal such as splinters or glass)
- Cold and Flu (fever, coughs, sore throats, headaches)
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, mammography and breast screening. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- IVF Treatments
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Each Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) has different laboratory hours, so make sure to call and check with us before coming in. 1-
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
- Laboratory Hours: See individual location pages for hours.
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
We offer an array of options from emergency housing to transitional housing to permeant housing. These services are provided to Veterans who are assessed and admitted to the various programs, which include Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), the Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program, the Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program, Homeless Patient Aliened Care Team (HPACT), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veteran Affairs Supported Housing (VASH) program. We can also connect you with resources in your community.
If you need help, please call us at 1-
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including emergency, transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Partner with your care team to answer and address your concerns
- Work directly with management and employees to facilitate health care management resolutions
- Accept your feedback, compliments, suggestions, or concerns
- Provide guidance to navigating the VA health care system
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Learn more and register for My HealtheVet
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System My HealtheVet Program Office can be reached at:
Contact the My HealtheVet Help Desk at
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Whole health
Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.