Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Pacific Islands health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Danielie Faulkner

Patient Advocate

VA Pacific Islands health care

Phone: 808-433-0760

Janet M Nakamura

Patient Advocate

VA Pacific Islands health care

Phone: 808-433-0760

Shane S. Shiraishi

Patient Advocate

VA Pacific Islands health care

Phone: 808-433-0760

Wilfred K.C. Lee

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Pacific Islands health care

Phone: 808-433-0760

Care we provide at VA Pacific Islands health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
