 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care, laboratory and pathology services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic in Pago Pago.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

Fiatele Teo Army Reserve Building
Pago Pago, AS 96799

Phone numbers

Main phone: 684-699-3730
Mental health clinic: 808-433-0660

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Pacific Island Transport

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming Soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Pacific Islands health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Women Veterans Care

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Pacific Islands health care

Last updated: