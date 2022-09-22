American Samoa Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic and Community Partners to host Mental Health Summit

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2022

Honolulu , HI — Pago Pago, American Samoa—The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System Faleomavaega Eni Fa’aua’a Hunkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), in collaboration with government and non-profit partners, will be hosting a two-day summit focusing on issues impacting Veteran mental health.

The summit is slated for September 28th and 29th at the ASCC MPC Facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summit organizers believe that strong communities help foster resilient individuals and this summit helps empower Veterans, their families, and the community to prioritize their mental health through powerful speakers and interactive tools. This is the third year of the summit, which will be hosted both virtually and in-person. Those interested in participating virtually must register.

VAPIHCS planning partners include: Empowering Pacific Islander Communities/Pacific Youth Community Development, American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, American Samoa Community College Area Health Education Center, Department of Youth and Women’s Affairs, Department of Health, ASG Veteran Affairs Office, Tautua, Anchor for Wellness, J&E Productions, Vet Center, Back on Track, and Mana Support Services.

The planning committee invites Veterans, families, service providers and the general community to share with experts in the field of mental health. Topics will include: mental health impacts during and beyond COVID-19, including suicide prevention, PTSD/Depression, and understanding more about Intimate Partner Violence in addition to Wellness and Resilience. Resource booths and a wellness corner will also be available that day.

The summit is free to the public and all are encouraged to register to secure a seat or zoom link.

For more information on the 2022 American Samoa Mental Health Summit or to register, please email amsmentalhealthsummit@gmail.com

For more information: Dr. Jueta B. McCutchan, (684) 699-3730

