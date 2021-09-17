PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2021

Honolulu , HI — Message to Veterans from VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Chief of Staff VA Pacific Islands Health Care System offers COVID-19 testing for all Veterans enrolled in VA health care who meet the CDC testing criteria.

er CDC, we use diagnostic testing to identify current infections in individuals. We perform this testing when a Veteran has signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or is asymptomatic but has recent known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2.



Indications for diagnostic testing:

• Veterans with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

• Veterans who indicate exposure to someone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19

• Pre-clearance for surgical/dental procedures



VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will not be offering COVID-19 testing of Veterans for administrative reasons. It is not a covered benefit. This is consistent with current DoD policy and other Veteran medical facilities throughout the country.



Administrative testing examples include:

• Regular/routine testing of unvaccinated Veterans due to workplace mandates

• Testing for pre-travel clearance

• Testing for someone who does not have symptoms associated with COVID-19 nor known exposures to someone with COVID-19



Alternative options:

• The local Department of Health may offer free testing at various locations. Please check their website at https://hawaiicovid19.com

• Several diagnostic labs in Hawaii provide COVID-19 testing for a fee

• If you are getting tested due to a work requirement, your employer may cover the expense of the test. Please check with them.

• You could also choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow you to avoid the weekly testing requirement and protect yourself and those around you from the dangers of COVID-19



Please speak to your health care professional for further information or guidance.

Richard Kynion, MD, MBA, CPE

Chief of Staff

VA Pacific Island Health Care System