News Releases for VA Pacific Islands health care.

December 13, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of a new mental health clinic, added specialty care services, and laboratory expansion inside the newly remodeled American Samoa Faleomavaega Eni Fa’aua’a Hunkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

December 04, 2024 WASHINGTON — Today, VA is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible Veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 11,910 unenrolled Hawaii Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

November 21, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Maui Community Based Outpatient Clinic has primary care and mental health providers visiting Lana’i every month for in-person appointments. Primary care appointments are on the second Tuesday of the month.

November 12, 2024 Honolulu, Hawaii -- VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Guam, and clinic in Saipan are closed on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Man-Yi.

November 09, 2024 In honor of Veterans Day, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) clinics will be closed November 9, 2024, and November 11, 2024. Our pharmacy drive-up will be available Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 6 am - 5:30 pm. Thank you to all our Veterans.

September 30, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold the Koa Challenge Veteran Games Nov. 11 – 15, 2024.

September 30, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ChST) Nov. 2-3, 2024, in the Micronesian Mall 1088 West Marine Corps Drive Dededo, Guam 96929, in space 121, 122, and center court.

September 30, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event on Oct. 5, 2024, from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. (HST), in the Prince Kuhio Plaza 111 East Puainako Street, Hilo Hawaii 96720.

September 12, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Health Fair and Vaccine Event, which is taking place on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707.