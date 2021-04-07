VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is Expanding to West Side of Oahu

PRESS RELEASE

April 7, 2021

HONOLULU , HI — This week, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded the lease to locate the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) project at Kalaeloa under a 15-year lease.

When completed, the ALOHA Project will be a new 88,675 square-foot multi-specialty VA clinic that will provide Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, Audiology, Women Veterans Care, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Dental and Prosthetics.

“We are proud to be expanding the much needed services to our veterans,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director of VAPIHCS. “The ALOHA project will increase access to VA’s advanced technology, top providers and staff who will bring safe, compassionate, quality care to them. We appreciate all of the support from our congressional and community partners who have helped to make this a reality.”



"Leeward Oahu veterans have been waiting for years for a new facility that would improve their access to health care closer to home," said Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii). "This lease award brings us one step closer to making the ALOHA Project a reality for these veterans and is progress toward fulfilling the vision of Senator Daniel K. Akaka, who first spearheaded this project working with local veterans."



“The ALOHA Project will help more than 87,000 veterans on Oʻahu receive the benefits, resources and services they deserve,” said Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02). “I am honored to carry out the mission of Senator Daniel Akaka to deliver results for our veterans who dedicated their lives to protecting our country.”



The employees of VA Pacific Islands Health Care System are proud to serve Veterans of Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Marianas. We know they have earned our very best and we are humbled to provide the care they deserve.

