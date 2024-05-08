Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs

Program Mission: The mission of the NPR program is to prepare novice NPs to work as independent practitioners within the VA Health Care System. The program will allow residents to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care and operational services and to develop additional leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting.

At this time there are two available NP Tracks:

Primary Care (PC) Nurse Practitioner

Mental Health (MH) Nurse Practitioner

Program Structure & Overview:

The NPR Program is for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified Nurse Practitioners. Over the course of 12-months, residents will experience every facet of Veteran-centric health care at the VAPIHCS, working in close collaboration with experienced nurse practitioners, physicians, social workers, and clinical pharmacists, among others. Residents will receive training via clinical experiences and didactic classroom instruction in an interprofessional environment. A major goal of this partnership is to increase access and to improve the quality of care for Veterans.

By the end of the APRN residency program, the Nurse Practitioner Residents will:

1. Integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population

2. Develop the role of the independent advanced practice nurse with a commitment to excellence and quality outcomes

3. Develop collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches

4. Integrate quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system

5. Develop an in depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as primary and mental health care providers in the VA

6. Understand and practice a model of Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting health and preventing illness

Benefits:

Annual stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits.

Structured mentoring opportunities.

Active and ongoing professional development.

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings.

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us.

Gateway to an exciting and rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans.

Program Requirements

Official Transcripts from an accredited PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP Program, Completed within the last 12 months.

National Certification through AANP/ANCC (deadline by 7/1/2024-preferred) as a PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP.

State Nurse Practitioner Licensure (Hawaii preferred but other states accepted).

State APRN-Rx (Hawaii preferred but other states accepted)

VA- Health Professions Trainee Data Form (VA 10 2850D) https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/VA_Form_10-2850d.pdf

250-300 Word Essay per prompt of each program

Body of essay to include a personal statement, aspirations for a residency program & include both short & long term career goals.

3 letters of reference per specifics of each program

Resume / Curriculum Vitae

BLS (Basic Life Support)/CPR current American Heart Certificate required

No previous Nurse Practitioner experience

3 years of RN experience (highly preferred)

If You Meet Eligibility and Other Qualifications, What is Next?

Submit Application (essay) & Other Required Documents-All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted. Application deadline is June 2024

Unofficial transcripts are acceptable if still attending NP program.

Virtual Interviews will start July 2024

Selection notifications: August 2024

Program start date: September 2024

Attend a 2-week comprehensive orientation

More Information on the Application Process

Application Process Forms

1. U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.

2. All applicants must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment, on boarding process.

3. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted. Selective Service System - It’s Your Country. Protect it. : Selective Service System (sss.gov)

4. Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit: https://www.osp.va.gov/How_To_Get_A_VA_ID_Badge.asp States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.

5. Applicants who are currently licenses, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened again the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment. https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov

6. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other Federal Healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list. https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/ Information about the exclusion program is located at: Exclusions | Office of Inspector General | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (hhs.gov)

7. VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees. VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees

8. As a condition of appointment, applicants must furnish evidence of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12 months, have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): Recommended Vaccines for Healthcare Workers | CDC and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines: TB Screening and Testing of Health Care Personnel | TB | CDC (for direct hire VA-paid Trainees, this means within 90-days of hire).

9. Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here: Executive Orders | National Archives

10. Additional pre-employment forms include the: See Downloadable information below for documents.

11. Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner

