Prior to this role, she was appointed as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services.

Born and raised in LaFayette, Georgia, Ms. Seghorn began her career in the Army as a small engine mechanic. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baker University School of Nursing in Baldwin, Kansas, graduating with honors and was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau.

Ms. Seghorn launched her nursing career with the Army Nurse Corps, where she specialized in Operating Room nursing and served as the Head Nurse of the Heart Team at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC). In 2007, she managed the General Surgery Clinic at TAMC and earned her Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma methodology during her tenure with the Department of Defense (DoD).

In 2013, Ms. Seghorn transitioned to VAPIHCS as the Nurse Manager in the Specialty Clinic. She was then appointed Associate Chief Nurse of Care in the Community in 2015. She further advanced her leadership skills by completing the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2021.