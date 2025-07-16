then attended the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad for medical school, graduating with honors in Pharmacology and Pathology.

After graduating, he worked in Trinidad's surgery and emergency departments before joining the surgical residency program at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, OR. At his graduation ceremony, the department recognized him for his dedication to teaching his medical students.

He then worked on the Oregon coast in clinical and leadership roles such as Medical Director, Department Chair, and Chief of Staff, with multiple awards from his hospital for service excellence and patient care. In 2018, he was awarded the Nizar N. Oweida Scholarship by the American College of Surgeons at the Clinical Congress in Boston, MA, in recognition of his service and commitment to the rural community. In 2021, he joined the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System as an Associate Chief of Staff for Geriatrics. He was later detailed as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff, before being permanently appointed.

Dr. Raman holds a fellowship from the American College of Surgeons and has a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Oregon Health & Science University. He obtained his Certified Physician Executive credentials from the American Association for Physician Leadership, is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and volunteers as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.