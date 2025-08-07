Christine Kramer

Before joining the VA, she served for 29 years as an Active-Duty Army Nurse, which culminated in her selection as the Nurse Executive and Assistant Chief of Staff for Clinical Operations in the Pacific Region. She spent over 12 years of her career in the Pacific, including Hawaii, Japan, and Korea, and deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Joint Endeavor/Joint Guard, and Soto Cano Airbase in Honduras.

Christine holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Executive Nurse Leadership from Baylor University, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Kansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern California. She is board-certified as a Nurse Executive, Perioperative Nurse, and Healthcare Quality Professional. She completed the prestigious one-year Army War College Fellowship as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School, as well as a one-year fellowship at the Joint Commission.

Christine's awards include the Legion of Merit (two awards), the Meritorious Service Medal (six awards), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal, among various service and campaign awards. She also received the Early Career Achievement Award from the University of Kansas.