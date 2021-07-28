Devin C. Woods

His responsibilities include executive oversight of operations and direction of resources, facilities management and engineering, health administration, prosthetics, fiscal and supply chain management. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Woods served as the Chief, Supply Chain Management Services since February 2019. Mr. Woods has 15-years of distinguished service as a US Army Veteran having served multiple rotations leading Soldiers during Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom-Philippines supporting joint special operations within the Pacific Theater of Operations. Mr. Woods is a graduate of James Madison University having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration and holds a master’s degree in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University. Mr. Woods is a lifetime member of the 82d Airborne Division Association and Association of Quartermasters.