Dr. Banik previously served as a clinician, educator, and Program Manager for Traumatic Stress Disorders at VAPIHCS, overseeing the outpatient PTSD Clinical Team, PTSD Residential Recovery Program (PRRP), and the VITAL (Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership) Program, embedded within local universities and colleges. He also serves as a co-mentor for the VISN 21 PTSD Mentorship Program.

Prior to joining VAPIHCS, Dr. Banik was the embedded Behavioral Health Psychiatrist at Schofield Barracks, where he treated active-duty soldiers of the 8th TSC and supervised psychiatry residents and physician assistants during their rotations. His efforts earned him an outstanding clinical service award from the Commander of the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks. Dr. Banik received his undergraduate degree from DePaul University, completed medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, and obtained a master’s degree of public health from A.T. Still University. He completed his psychiatry residency at Brown University, where he spent one year of his outpatient behavioral health continuity clinic at the VA Providence Health Center.