Kathrine Pope was appointed as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (Nurse Executive) of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System in April 2022.

Prior to this role, she served as the Associate Chief Nurse (ACN) of Primary Care Nursing, overseeing a broad range of nursing services including Primary Care, Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Specialty Care, Employee Health, Telephone Advice, Case Management, and the Short-Term Care Clinic. Her responsibilities extended to nurses on Oahu and nursing teams across the main Hawaiian Islands, American Samoa, Guam, Saipan, and Molokai.

Ms. Pope attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN). Her management career began at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), where she served as the Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Urology Clinic. During her seven-year tenure, she fostered continuous process improvement and a culture of safety.

After joining the VA as a Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager embedded within the TAMC Urology Clinic, Ms. Pope was detailed and subsequently selected as the Nurse Manager of Specialty Care. As a National Nursing Education Initiative scholarship recipient, she completed her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in Nursing Education through the University of Phoenix. In 2018, she was appointed ACN of Primary Care, where she focused on standardizing nursing practices within primary care nursing.

Ms. Pope is an active member of Sigma Theta Tau, the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN), and the Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA).