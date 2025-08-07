Ms. Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks was appointed Deputy Medical Center Director for VA Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu Hawaii on December 17th 2023.

She has more than 20 years of experience in clinical and administrative healthcare leadership and began her VA career in 2010 as a clinical nurse consultant and Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in East Orange, NJ. She previously served as the Deputy Medical Center Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Nelson-Brooks served as the Associate Medical Center Director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) where she provided leadership and oversight for Health Administrative Services, Supply Chain Management, Environmental Management Services, Facilities Management Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Police Service, Emergency Management, Safety, Privacy and Voluntary Services. Ms. Nelson-Brooks obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She is a graduate of VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and is currently enrolled in VA’s Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program (SESCDP). She is board-certified in health care management and is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.