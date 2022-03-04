Director's Message March 4, 2022

To avoid confusion, the Tripler Trolly will no longer be picking up from VA locations. Instead, the VA shuttle will run every 30 minutes to all VA and TAMC locations. Veterans should make sure to get on the VA shuttle, and it will take them to all the usual pick up and drop off locations as normal. Those locations are: The E-wing, the Oceanside front entrance of Tripler, The Community Living Center (CLC), the Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center, and The Tripler Mountainside Entrance.

Women’s History Month

This month marks the beginning of women’s history month. Women’s History Month is a month to reflect on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history. When most textbooks were written, they focused solely on the contributions of white men. Many women and people of color were “written out of history.” Now, as we seek a more equitable society, we try to recognize that all people made contributions to our history, just as all people make contributions to our society now.

National Kidney Month

This month is also National Kidney Month, a time when communities across the country raise awareness about kidney disease. This year’s focus is on taking charge of your health and the many factors that go into managing your kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a serious condition affecting 37 million people. To keep your kidneys healthy, remember to drink plenty of water, be mindful of the number of over-the-counter pills that you take, and monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar. Keeping your kidneys healthy is an important part of maintaining overall health.

Social Work Month

Additionally, Social Work Month started this week. Social Work Month occurs in March every year to celebrate the incredible contributions of social workers in our society. Their work makes a positive impact in the lives of millions each day, and we want to thank the outstanding social workers in our programs who play an essential role in ending Veteran homelessness. The theme for Social Work Month 2022 -“The Time is Right for Social Work”- intends to honor social workers while also highlighting the ever-growing need for individuals in this profession. I’d like to thank all our social workers here at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) for their diligent service to the men and women who have worn the cloth of our nation.

National Nutrition Month

Finally, it is also National Nutrition Month. This is a chance to highlight the work of our dieticians and to talk about having good nutrition in your diet. However, it’s also a chance to highlight the challenges that many in America face due to food deserts in their communities. Without access to nutritious foods, many communities are at a much higher risk for diabetes, heart disease, and other health issues. We as a nation much continue to work to ensure that all populations have access to nutritious food.

Mask Mandates in VA Facilities

Mask mandates have been lifted across the country, and I want to remind people that at our medical facilities, we are still requiring masks. Diseases are transmitted at a much higher rate in medical facilities, and we are still seeing COVID-19 and flu cases. Our first and most important duty is to protect our Veterans health. Right now, that means continuing to wear masks, practice hand hygiene, and stay home if you are sick. We will notify everyone if there are policies changes. In the meantime, please continue to wear a mask into facilities here at VAPIHCS.

Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held next week at the Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Clinic (ACC.) This is in response to nationwide blood shortages, and it is part of a larger VA campaign to #RollUpYourSleeve and help Veterans everywhere by donating blood. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022. I’d like to thank Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) for their help coordinating this blood drive, and I hope that everyone who is eligible will show up to donate.

VA Stories

You may have noticed that we have had more content featuring VA employees and VA stories in our communications recently. I think it’s very important to tell our stories, and to share the wonderful contributions that all our Ohana are making in service of our Veterans. I’m very proud of the staff here at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. We’ll continue to put out stories about our staff and about Veterans in our community to highlight the work that we are doing, and I hope you’ll read about what we’re doing.

Boosters and Flu Shots



Just a reminder to get your flu shots and COVID-19 Booster shots. Anyone who still needs to make an appointment can call 1-800-214-1306.



One Team, One Ohana!

Adam M. Robinson, Jr., MD, MBA, CPE

Director, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System

VADM, MC, USN, (RET)

36th Surgeon General, USN



Follow us on Social Media:



Instagram

Facebook

Twitter