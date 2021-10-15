Director's Message October 15, 2021

This week, our country celebrated the 246th birthday of the United States (U.S.) Navy, our maritime service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. This year’s theme is "Resilient and Ready"!

Since 1775, sailors have protected the freedom of the seas with bravery and dedication. The U.S. Navy is the largest in the world.

As we commemorate the Navy’s rich past and thank the Navy Veterans who have paved the way for our bright future, we also recognize the caregivers who support our Navy Veterans.

As caregivers, you serve our country by helping those who need you most. As a Navy Veteran myself, I can’t thank you enough. You too embody the Navy’s motto, “Not for Self, but for Country.”

On behalf of the all of us at VAPIHCS, happy birthday to the U.S. Navy!

Tomorrow, October 16, 2021 we have a Flu Walk-up Vaccine Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) Parking lot.

This year, once again, flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. By getting your flu vaccination, you can help protect vulnerable Veterans, coworkers and family members at risk for severe illness, as well as reduce surges that could threaten the health care system infrastructure. You will also personally benefit from getting vaccinated by minimizing your own risk of getting flu and reducing the severity of your illness if you do get flu.

If you have any questions about obtaining a flu vaccination at our facility, please contact Jessica.Spurrier@va.gov or call (808) 433-0831.

One Team, One Ohana!

Adam M. Robinson, Jr., MD, MBA, CPE

Director, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System

VADM, MC, USN, (RET)

36th Surgeon General, USN

Stay Informed

Website: hawaii.va.gov – https://www.va.gov/pacific-islands-health-care/ Submit email for updates

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VAPacificIslands

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/va_pacific_islands/

Weekly Radio VA Updates:

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. on AM830, KHVH with Rick Hamada