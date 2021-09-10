Director's Message September 10, 2021

VAPIHCS Veterans, Twenty years ago, on Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, our lives changed forever as terrorists attacked the United States of America. It was a sobering day marked by the humanity, heroism and grace that rose up throughout our Nation as we faced unimaginable tragedy and loss.

Thousands were killed that day, thousands more were injured, and still thousands more responded to help the victims.

Today, in recognition of Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance, we pay tribute to those we lost and those who braved extraordinary circumstances sacrificing their own safety and wellbeing, for their fellow Americans.

Please join me in a moment of silence as we remember those we lost 20 years ago.

In the aftermath of September 11, countless brave men and women stepped up to serve their country. Among those called to action are the Post-9/11 Veterans we are honored to serve today. It is important that we do more than remember them today. It is important that we continue to partner with them, advocate for them, and provide them with the tools they need to reintegrate back into the very community that they so nobly served and sacrificed for.

Over the past 20 years, VA has dedicated resources to ensuring Post-9/11 Veterans have the right support services in place to meet their needs.

What started as the VA Liaison Program in 2003 which served as a referral response team for seriously injured Post-9/11 Veterans expanded to serving any Post-9/11-era Veteran in need of case management and coordination. Today, this program has transformed into a proactive, comprehensive, and integrative Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management Program.

This team is uniquely designed to help Post-9/11 Veterans navigate the VA system while providing transition case management support based on their needs, wishes and civilian goals. I’d like to thank our Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program lead by Dr. Terry Martin and Christopher Slaven, Transition Advocate

for the incredible work you do helping Veterans transition from the military to civilian life.

I’d also like to thank our staff from Behavioral Health, Whole Health, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Prosthetics and Rehab, Caregiver Support, the Women Veterans Program, Chaplains and many others for the close collaboration in support of our Post-9/11 Veterans.

As I look back on the events that occurred on September 11, 2001, I’m reminded of the incredible perseverance and strength of our Nation – characteristics inspired by the Veterans we serve.

May we always remember those we lost. May we always be grateful for the heroes who responded that day. And may we forever honor those who decided to serve our Nation, inspired by that tragic day.

Please take time to watch our 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute. If you need VA Health Care call 1-800-214-1306

One Team, One Ohana!

Adam M. Robinson, Jr., MD, MBA, CPE

Director, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System

VADM, MC, USN, (RET)

36th Surgeon General, USN

