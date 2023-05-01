Stories
STORM UPDATE as of July 18 , 2023 @ 3 p.m. Aloha! We are tracking Tropical Storm Calvin heading towards Island of Hawaii (Big Island) The Hilo VA Clinic will be closed July 19, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.
VAPIHCS Veterans, At VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), we are always looking for talented people to help us fulfill our mission of providing safe, compassionate, quality care to the men and women who have worn the cloth of our nation.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Herbal/Prescription Interaction Awareness Month is observed in July each year. It aims to raise awareness about the potentially harmful interactions between dietary supplements and prescription medication.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will be closed on July 4th, which occurs this year on a Tuesday. However, we will still have regular hours in our clinics and our pharmacy on the Saturday preceding the holiday.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA has made a change to the Beneficiary Travel program. Starting on June 9, 2023, the 30-day timely filing rule began to be enforced again. The COVID-19 Congressional Mandate that allowed for extension of claims has expired.
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) clinics will be closed on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and Monday, June 19, 2023. The drive-up pharmacy will also be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, but will remain open Saturday.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Pride month is about acceptance, equality, and celebrating the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community. It also calls for people to remember how damaging homophobia, transphobia, and other discrimination was and still can be.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Hurricane season began on June 1, 2023, and it will continue until November 30, 2023. Not all hurricanes occur during the officially designated hurricane season, but this is a good time to ensure that you are prepared for summer storms.
VAPIHCS Veterans, This year Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 29, 2023. Each Memorial Day, Americans congregate at cemeteries to clean the graves of loved ones, and to bring flags and flowers.
VAPIHCS Veterans, At the VA Pacific Islands Heath Care System (VAPIHCS), mental health is a priority for us. Part of that priority is our dedication to provide treatment programs to help Veterans recover from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).