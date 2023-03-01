Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is always finding ways to serve Veterans better. As part of this effort, we will begin Saturday appointments at our Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) for primary care.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Suicide prevention and mental health are priorities for VA, and here at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), we will always do everything we can to help heal Veterans wounds; be they of the mind, body, or spirit.
VAPIHCS Veterans, PACT Act Event VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) has been working diligently to register Veterans under the new PACT Act legislation that was passed in August of 2022. .
VAPIHCS Veterans, National Volunteer Week National volunteer week is from April 16, 2023, to April 22, 2023. Many of you already volunteer in various capacities through a child’s school, a church, or a charity that you feel passionate about.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is very excited to announce the addition of a new Environmental Services Management (EMS) Department.
VAPIHCS Veterans, As some of you may have heard, VA recently announced that the official mission statement has changed. It now reads: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military, and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
VAPIHCS Veterans, On March 28, 2023, we held a very successful “Welcome Home” meet and greet for Vietnam Veterans at our Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center.
VAPIHCS Veterans, The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around the same day, Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
LIHUE, KAUAI --On March 30 and 31, 2023, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with veterans.
VAPIHCS Veterans, If you get your care at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), then you know that we always work hard to provide safe, compassionate, and quality care to the men and women who have worn the cloth of our nation.