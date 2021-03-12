Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
Director's Message 12/3/21
Today, December 3, 2021 the Windward Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) opened.
Director's Message August 27, 2021
August 27, 2021 VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Just Launched All New Website Aug 25
Director's Message August 6, 2021
Our Nation has made significant progress in battling COVID-19, but there are still many regions of the country experiencing increased cases primarily due to the Delta variant
Feature Story Place Holder
Place holder for Feature Story.