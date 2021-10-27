VAPIHCS COVID-19 Booster Event Ke'ehi Memorial Park November 6, 2021

If you have been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson prior you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose of Moderna if you meet the following criteria:

You must be fully vaccinated prior to May 6, 2021.

Veterans, Spouses, and caregivers are eligible to receive the booster.

Bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Card to event.

Flu shots will be available to Veterans.

Call 1-800-214-1306 press 0 to make an appointment.

November 6, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Ke'ehi Memorial Park

2685 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu HI 96819

Click here for FB event post