VAPIHCS COVID-19 Booster Event Ke'ehi Memorial Park November 6, 2021
VAPIHCS COVID-19 Booster Event Ke'ehi Memorial Park
If you have been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson prior you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose of Moderna if you meet the following criteria:
You must be fully vaccinated prior to May 6, 2021.
Veterans, Spouses, and caregivers are eligible to receive the booster.
Bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Card to event.
Flu shots will be available to Veterans.
Call 1-800-214-1306 press 0 to make an appointment.
November 6, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Ke'ehi Memorial Park
2685 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu HI 96819