VA Transportation Program

We have 3 Courtesy Shuttles that pick-up and drop off at predetermined areas:

TAMC E-Wing à TAMC Ocean side à Spark Matsunaga à TAMC Mountain side à CFA bus stop à Kalihi bus depot à Honolulu International Airport baggage claim (interisland baggage claim) à Honolulu Airport àBack to TAMC E-Wing

*The shuttle operates Monday thru Saturday (please see attached schedule)

We also have 2 VTS Shuttles which can do SM (W/C only):

-Veterans that are at the CLC and have an appt at ACC or TAMC

-Veterans that are W/C bound that live between the Pearl City to Manoa area

-Veterans that have an appt at ACC or TAMC and live between Pearl City to Manoa area schedule permitting.

There is also Special Mode (SM) accommodations for Veterans who are W/C bound or Gurney Bound.

-Veterans who are eligible for this service are those that are 30% Service connected.

-If Veterans are below 30% service connected their means test need to be updated yearly.

-Veteran will be assessed by PCP to see if they meet criteria and enter a SM BT consult.

-BT Transportation coordinators will work with BT Puma to determine if a Veterans is eligible for SM accommodations.

-If a Veteran is deemed eligible for SM accommodations they will be scheduled through VTS with HPT (3rd party vendor) or VTS if our service is able to assist.

Veterans that are 30% SC that have a VA approved medical appointment in the Community but do not qualify for SM are able to take public transportation (The Bus, HandiVan Taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc) and save receipts to file for reimbursement.