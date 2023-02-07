Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
The Veterans Administration Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) Post Baccalaureate Registered - Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program is part of a Nationwide network of federally funded nurse residency programs in the US. We offer a 1-year comprehensive nurse residency program.
During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a professional competent nurse utilizing a variety of clinical rotations. The goal of the PB-RNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans.
Why VA Pacific Islands Post Baccalaureate - Registered Nurse Residency Program?
We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through:
- Clinical immersion
- Dedicated Preceptor Model
- Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Clinical narratives
- Evidence Based Projects
- Grand rounds
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
Our residency training consists of precepted clinical rotations:
- Primary Care
- Acute Care
- Specialty Care
- Leadership
Valuable Benefits Include:
- Competitive Pay
- Insurance – multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life
- Scholarships for graduate programs available one-year after residency completion
- Retirement – Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) & Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) available after residency
- Sick and Annual Leave – 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks. Prior military members may receive more based-on time in service. All nursing staff will receive 4 hours of sick and 8 hours of annual leave per pay period upon hire to a full-time position and the completion of their residency.
Elizabeth Yarbrough MSN, RN
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program Director
VANAP Faculty, VA Nursing Academic Education
VA Pacific Island Health Care System
Email: elizabeth.yarbrough@va.gov
