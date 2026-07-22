About VA Palo Alto health care

VA Palo Alto health care is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5, which serves Veterans across Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington. Specifically, VA Palo Alto is located in Health Service Area 5.2, serving Veterans in Northern California and Nevada.

VA Palo Alto consists of 3 divisions located at Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Livermore, in addition to 4 community-based outpatient clinics in San Jose, Capitola, Marina, and Fremont, as well as 2 residential homes for Veterans in the Compensated Work Therapy program.

VA Palo Alto health care operates approximately 600 beds, including 2 nursing homes and a homeless domiciliary - all to serve more than 67,000 unique Veterans. We operate one of the largest integrated health care systems in VA in terms of specialized programs, research, and graduate medical education. VA Palo Alto health care is primarily affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine, with both prestigious educators and medical students providing comprehensive health care including the areas of medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine, rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, dentistry, geriatrics, and extended care. VA Palo Alto health care is also home to a variety of regional treatment centers, including Spinal Cord Injury, Polytrauma Rehabilitation, Blind Rehabilitation, Homeless Veterans Rehabilitation, as well as Men and Women Trauma Recovery programs.

Our research program is the second largest in VHA with annual funding of approximately $89 million in fiscal year 2023. National VHA research centers at VA Palo Alto include Cooperative Studies Program; Health Services Research and Development, Center for Innovation to Implementation, Health Economics Resource Center; Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center; Mental Illness Research Education Clinical Center; National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; VHA Performance Evaluation Resource Center; VHA National Center for Collaborative Health Care Innovation; Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center; War Related Illness and Injury Study Center, and Public Health National Program Office.