VA Palo Alto Health Care System is part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the largest integrated health care delivery system in the United States. As part of the Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21), VA Palo Alto health care provides primary, secondary, and tertiary care within a large geographical region.

Established in 1960, Palo Alto VA Medical Center was built to provide much needed relief to surrounding VA facilities in Menlo Park and Livermore, Calif. Although originally intended to operate as individual entities, these facilities quickly found themselves coordinating patient care and services. In 1995, these independent hospitals became integrated into VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

Following nearly 2 years of negotiations with Stanford University and two-and-a-half year construction period, Palo Alto VA Medical Center opened its doors to patients in July 1960. Dubbed by local newspapers a "self-contained community," the hospital transformed this once humble orchard into a 93-acre epicenter of modern health care and research.

Meanwhile, significant changes also occurred at Livermore and Menlo Park. On October 28, 1960, Livermore was officially designated as a VA General Medicine and Surgery Hospital. Menlo Park expanded, adding a chapel, 2 psychiatry buildings, and a new dietary/kitchen/food prep building. In addition, Menlo Park completed major revisions to several of its buildings in 1963.

In honor of VA Palo Alto's 50th anniversary in 2010, a 50th anniversary book was created to provide a look back at the rich history of VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Our history is best expressed through the voices of our Veterans. The stories shared by these Veterans provide us with invaluable insight and help shape the way we deliver health care.