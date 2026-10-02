Mission and vision
VA Palo Alto health care's mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
VA purpose
To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
VHA mission
Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
VHA vision
VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based. This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement. It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation’s well-being through education, research, and service in national emergencies.
VA Core Values
- Integrity – Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
- Commitment – Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
- Advocacy – Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
- Respect – Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
- Excellence – Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.