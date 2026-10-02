Mission and vision

VA purpose

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

VHA mission

Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VHA vision

VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based. This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement. It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation’s well-being through education, research, and service in national emergencies.