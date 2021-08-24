Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

We are a healing and caring department here at VA Palo Alto. We provide a safe space and confidential care where Veterans of all faith traditions are invited to find and restore a deepening sense of spiritual well-being.

As chaplains, we are clinically trained and come from diverse faith backgrounds and experiences. We believe that no one should have to journey through life alone and know that there are times when we all need each other for connection, companionship, and community.

We honor the full humanity of every Veteran. Our goal is to support you, as you are, no matter where you have been and what you might be going through.

We provide care in the following areas:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling (individual and group)

End of life issues

Hospice & palliative care

Military sexual trauma

Moral injury

Post-traumatic stress

Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites, and more)

Suicide prevention

Support before and after surgery

Telechaplaincy

Whole health

Women Veterans

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

To schedule an appointment, please call our chaplains at 650-493-5000, ext. 65532, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT.

For after hours, ask your health care provider for assistance.

For inspirational and informational content 24 hours/7 days a week, tune to the Chaplain's Channel #15 when you are at our facilities. Ask a staff member for help to get you connected.