Chaplain services
VA Palo Alto health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Locations
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend our worship services.
|Palo Alto VA
|Menlo Park VA
|Livermore VA
|Palo Alto VA
|
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Building 101, Room A1-132
|Menlo Park VA
|
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Chapel, Building 322
|Livermore VA
|
4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550
Chapel, Building 64
Spiritual and religious services
We are a healing and caring department here at VA Palo Alto. We provide a safe space and confidential care where Veterans of all faith traditions are invited to find and restore a deepening sense of spiritual well-being.
As chaplains, we are clinically trained and come from diverse faith backgrounds and experiences. We believe that no one should have to journey through life alone and know that there are times when we all need each other for connection, companionship, and community.
We honor the full humanity of every Veteran. Our goal is to support you, as you are, no matter where you have been and what you might be going through.
We provide care in the following areas:
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling (individual and group)
- End of life issues
- Hospice & palliative care
- Military sexual trauma
- Moral injury
- Post-traumatic stress
- Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites, and more)
- Suicide prevention
- Support before and after surgery
- Telechaplaincy
- Whole health
- Women Veterans
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
To schedule an appointment, please call our chaplains at 650-493-5000, ext. 65532, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT.
For after hours, ask your health care provider for assistance.
For inspirational and informational content 24 hours/7 days a week, tune to the Chaplain's Channel #15 when you are at our facilities. Ask a staff member for help to get you connected.