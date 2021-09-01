Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Palo Alto health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Palo Alto health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Palo Alto health care.
Mailing address
Palo Alto VA Medical Center
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207
Main phone number
Local: 650-493-5000
Toll-free: 800-455-0057
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Addiction and substance abuse care
650-493-5000 ext. 60050
Admissions & Eligibility Office
Advice Nurse
800-455-0057, option 4
Anesthesia service
Appointment scheduling (all sites)
Audiology and speech
650-493-5000 ext. 65597
Bariatric surgery
650-493-5000 ext. 66127
Behavioral Medicine Clinic
650-493-5000 ext. 61878
Blind and low vision rehabilitation (WBRC)
Cardiology
650-493-5000 ext. 61369
Chaplain services
650-493-5000 ext. 65532
Chiropractic
650-493-5000 ext. 69600
Colon and rectal surgery
650-493-5000 ext. 64838
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program
COVID-19 vaccines
Defenders Lodge
650-493-5000 ext. 61333
Dental Clinic
650-493-5000 ext. 65621
Dermatology
650-493-5000 ext. 63706
Emergency department (ED)
Extended care and rehabilitation
650-493-5000 ext. 27188
Fisher House
650-493-5000 ext. 60384
General surgery
Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Homeless Veterans Recovery Program
HUD-VASH Program (Housing Veterans)
650-493-5000 ext. 25590
Human resources (HR)
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veteran Care
650-493-5000 ext. 28844
Medical Foster Home Program
Men's Trauma Recovery Program (MTRP)
650-614-9997 ext. 27825
Mental health care appointments
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Move Weight Management Program
650-493-5000 ext. 66777
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
National Center for PTSD
National Crisis Line
Neurology
Neurosurgery
650-493-5000 ext. 63450
Nuclear medicine
650-493-5000 ext. 65520
Optometry
650-493-5000 ext. 62020
Orthopedics
650-493-5000 ext. 66101
Otolaryngology (ears, nose, and throat)
650-493-5000 ext. 65751 or 63924
Patient scheduling
Patient travel pay
650-493-5000 ext. 65687
Pharmacy (automated refill line)
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service (PM&R)
650-493-5000 ext. 65469
Physical therapy
650-493-5000 ext. 65469
Plastic surgery
650-493-5000 ext. 64438
Podiatry
650-493-5000 ext. 68637
Police department
Polytrauma
650-493-5000 ext. 66764
Primary care clinic appointments
Prosthetics & sensory aids
650-493-5000 ext. 66236
Pulmonary service
650-493-5000 ext. 64207
Radiology
650-493-5000 ext. 65959
Recreation therapy
650-493-5000 ext. 65601
Social work
650-493-5000 ext. 65455
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center
650-493-5000 ext. 65871
Suicide prevention hotline
Telehealth
Telephone Care Program
TeleQuit Smoking Cessation Program
650-493-5000 ext. 60557
Uroloy
650-493-5000 ext. 63916
Vascular surgery
650-493-5000 ext. 63451
Veteran and Family Centered Care (VFCC)
650-493-5000 ext. 62450
Vet Centers
Veterans Crisis Line
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
Volunteer at VA Palo Alto
Call 650-858-3903 or email V21PALVoluntaryService@va.gov
War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC)
Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC)
Wheelchair repair
650-493-5000 ext. 63235
Women's Health Center
Women's Trauma Recovery Program (WTRP)
650-493-5000 ext. 22843
Wound care and ostomy
650-493-5000 ext. 67527
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Palo Alto health care.
Phone: 650-858-3925
Email: VAPaloAltoPublicAffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Palo Alto
Email: PALOALTOFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 650-849-0325
VA Palo Alto Health Care System
FOIA Office (00/PO)
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
For questions about your request to VA Palo Alto
Phone: 650-493-5000 ext. 64616 or 69244
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Palo Alto.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018