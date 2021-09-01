Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Palo Alto health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Palo Alto health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Palo Alto health care.

Mailing address

Palo Alto VA Medical Center
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207

Main phone number

Local: 650-493-5000

Toll-free: 800-455-0057

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Addiction and substance abuse care

650-493-5000 ext. 60050

Admissions & Eligibility Office

650-858-3944

Advice Nurse

800-455-0057, option 4

Anesthesia service

650-858-3938

Appointment scheduling (all sites)

855-632-8262

Audiology and speech

650-493-5000 ext. 65597

Bariatric surgery

650-493-5000 ext. 66127

Behavioral Medicine Clinic

650-493-5000 ext. 61878

Blind and low vision rehabilitation (WBRC)

650-614-9952

Cardiology

650-493-5000 ext. 61369

Chaplain services

650-493-5000 ext. 65532

Chiropractic

650-493-5000 ext. 69600

Colon and rectal surgery

650-493-5000 ext. 64838

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program

650-313-3857

COVID-19 vaccines

650-496-2535

Defenders Lodge

650-493-5000 ext. 61333

Dental Clinic

650-493-5000 ext. 65621

Dermatology

650-493-5000 ext. 63706

Emergency department (ED)

650-849-0221

Extended care and rehabilitation

650-493-5000 ext. 27188

Fisher House

650-493-5000 ext. 60384

General surgery

650-849-1967

Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)

650-858-3933

Homeless Veterans Recovery Program

800-848-7254

HUD-VASH Program (Housing Veterans)

650-493-5000 ext. 25590

Human resources (HR)

650-694-6001

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veteran Care

650-493-5000 ext. 28844

Medical Foster Home Program

408-574-9223

Men's Trauma Recovery Program (MTRP)

650-614-9997 ext. 27825

Mental health care appointments

855-632-8262

Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

408-574-9208

Move Weight Management Program

650-493-5000 ext. 66777

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

877-424-3838

National Center for PTSD

650-272-8038

National Crisis Line

800-273-8255

Neurology

650-858-3976

Neurosurgery

650-493-5000 ext. 63450

Nuclear medicine

650-493-5000 ext. 65520

Optometry

650-493-5000 ext. 62020

Orthopedics

650-493-5000 ext. 66101

Otolaryngology (ears, nose, and throat)

650-493-5000 ext. 65751 or 63924

Patient scheduling

855-632-8262

Patient travel pay

650-493-5000 ext. 65687

Pharmacy (automated refill line)

800-311-2151

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service (PM&R)

650-493-5000 ext. 65469

Physical therapy

650-493-5000 ext. 65469

Plastic surgery

650-493-5000 ext. 64438

Podiatry

650-493-5000 ext. 68637

Police department

650-858-3901

Polytrauma

650-493-5000 ext. 66764

Primary care clinic appointments

855-632-8262

Prosthetics & sensory aids

650-493-5000 ext. 66236

Pulmonary service

650-493-5000 ext. 64207

Radiology

650-493-5000 ext. 65959

Recreation therapy

650-493-5000 ext. 65601

Social work

650-493-5000 ext. 65455

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center

650-493-5000 ext. 65871

Suicide prevention hotline

800-273-8255

Telehealth

650-849-0421

Telephone Care Program

800-455-0057

TeleQuit Smoking Cessation Program

650-493-5000 ext. 60557

Uroloy

650-493-5000 ext. 63916

Vascular surgery

650-493-5000 ext. 63451

Veteran and Family Centered Care (VFCC)

650-493-5000 ext. 62450

Vet Centers

877-927-8387

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-8255

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

650-852-3431

Volunteer at VA Palo Alto

Call 650-858-3903 or email V21PALVoluntaryService@va.gov

War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC)

888-482-4376

Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC)

650-614-9952

Wheelchair repair

650-493-5000 ext. 63235

Women's Health Center

650-852-3229

Women's Trauma Recovery Program (WTRP)

650-493-5000 ext. 22843

Wound care and ostomy

650-493-5000 ext. 67527

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Palo Alto health care.

Phone: 650-858-3925
Email: VAPaloAltoPublicAffairs@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Palo Alto

Email: PALOALTOFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 650-849-0325

VA Palo Alto Health Care System
FOIA Office (00/PO)
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304

For questions about your request to VA Palo Alto

Phone: 650-493-5000 ext. 64616 or 69244

Additional FOIA request information

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

