Blood Drive
Give blood on March 21! All blood types are needed.
- When
-
Monday, Mar 21, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. PST
- Where
-
3801 Miranda Avenue
Building 101, Ed Stallings Auditorium
Palo Alto , CA
- Cost
- Free
VA Palo Alto is partnering with Stanford Blood Center (SBC) to hold a blood drive at the Palo Alto Division. You can save a life (or 3)!
There is a national shortage of blood products and your donation may support our Veterans since SBC supplies our blood products!
To make an appointment for the drive, please click the location:
- Palo Alto Division – Monday, March 21, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., in Building 101, Ed Stallings Auditorium
All blood types are needed! If you’re interested in making the impact of your blood donation even greater, please ask us about donating double red blood cells or plasma.
All donors who donated at the blood drive in January are eligible to donate again in March.
If you have any questions, please contact givebloodSBC@stanford.edu, or call 888-723-7831.