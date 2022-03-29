National Healthcare Decisions Day 2022 (San Jose)
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where
-
First floor near entrance
- Cost
- Free
If you experience a health care emergency, who will speak for you? Join Veterans around the country in celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day as they make their future health care decisions known to their family, friends, and health care providers. Wear your favorite purple item to one of our local events and learn more about advanced directives from our team!
Visit our table at the San Jose VA Clinic, first floor near entrance.