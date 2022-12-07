VA Palo Alto career open house
When:
Sat. Jan 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Buildings 101 and 105
Cost:
Free
Build your career with us at VA Palo Alto health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. As the largest health care system in the U.S., the career opportunities are endless, matched with the fulfillment that comes from caring for these brave men and women.
Join us on January 7, 2023, to meet our hiring managers about various positions that are open within our health care system. Make sure to bring your business casual attire and an updated resume as some positions are available for on-the-spot interviews!
Positions available include:
- Accreditation
- Administrative Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)
- Administrative Specialist
- Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
- Audiologists
- Construction Control Representative
- Diagnostic Radiologic Technologists (CT/MRI/IR/Gen Rad)
- Engineering Technician
- Food Service Worker
- GEMS Program Manager
- Health Technician
- Healthcare Engineers (Electrical, Architect, Medical Equipment Planners)
- Housekeeping Aide
- Industrial Hygienist
- Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
- Inpatient Pharmacy Technician
- Interior Designers
- Intermediate Care Technician (Medic)
- Licensed Vocational Nurse
- Management Program Analyst (Facility Planner)
- Material Handlers
- Medical Instrument Technician/Polysomnography
- Medical Support Assistant (MSA)
- Medical Technologist
- Motor Vehicle Operator
- Nursing Assistant (NA)
- Nursing Education
- Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
- Outpatient Pharmacy Technician
- Patient Safety
- Pharmacy Program Manager Pharmacist
- Program Specialist
- Psychologist
- Purchasing Agents
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Retail Associate/Stock Clerk
- Risk Management
- Safety Technician
- Senior Police Officer
- Social Worker
- Speech Pathologists
- Supervisory Distribution Technician
- Supervisory Healthcare Engineers
- Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist
- Supply Technicians
- Ultrasound Medical Instrument Technologists