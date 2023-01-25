Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Awareness Open House

PACT Act Monterey event

Join us for our PACT Act open house in Marina!

When:

Sat. Jan 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic

Cost:

Free

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Do you have questions about the new health care and benefits you may be entitled to? VA Palo Alto health care has answers for you!

Don’t leave your fellow Veterans behind, bring a buddy! Join us on January 28, 2023, at the MG Gourley Clinic in Marina, to have your questions answered, enroll in VA care, and get help with filing benefits and claims.

What do I need to get started?
Just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411.

See more events

Last updated: