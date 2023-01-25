PACT Act Awareness Open House
Join us for our PACT Act open house in San Jose!
When:
Sat. Feb 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Do you have questions about the new health care and benefits you may be entitled to? VA Palo Alto health care has answers for you!
Don’t leave your fellow Veterans behind, bring a buddy! Join us on January 28, 2023, at the MG Gourley Clinic in Marina, to have your questions answered, enroll in VA care, and get help with filing benefits and claims.
What do I need to get started?
Just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411.