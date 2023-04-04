VA Palo Alto Women Veterans Virtual Education Series
When:
Mon. Apr 10, 2023, 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us for our women Veterans virtual education series! The events are broadcast every second Monday of the month via Webex and feature a different topic each month.
Join via Webex
Please note, you may have to download Webex in advance.
Monthly topics
March 13: Brain Health & Women’s History Month
April 10: Abortion counseling and services
May 8: Maternal health and gender-based harassment
June 12: LGBTQ+ health
July 10: Birth control & family planning and health equity
August 14: Post-partum care & breast/chest feeding
September 11: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and 100th anniversary of women’s health at VA
October 16: (3rd Monday due to holiday) Breast health